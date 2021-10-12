Ocean Search Underway for Missing Boater Near Redondo Beach

Photo: Getty Images

REDONDO BEACH (CNS) - A search was underway today in the ocean near Redondo Beach for a person believed to have been aboard a small boat that capsized.

The search was being conducted by personnel from the U.S. Coast Guard and Los Angeles County lifeguards, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department Lifeguard Division.

The person was reported missing when a dinghy capsized late Monday night near the Redondo Beach Harbor, authorities said.

