Ocean Search Underway for Missing Boater Near Redondo Beach

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 8 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

REDONDO BEACH (CNS) - A search was underway today in the ocean near Redondo Beach for a person believed to have been aboard a small boat that capsized.

The search was being conducted by personnel from the U.S. Coast Guard and Los Angeles County lifeguards, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department Lifeguard Division.

The person was reported missing when a dinghy capsized late Monday night near the Redondo Beach Harbor, authorities said.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

