Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Squid GameUnless you have been living on a remote island lately, the chances that you have heard of and have subsequently become obsessed with Squid Game are high, and there’s probably a good reason why. It can’t be understated that the show’s more direct inspirations lie in South Korea’s ongoing debt crisis, the result of what is described by The Guardian as “a dramatically widening income gap, exacerbated by rising youth unemployment and property prices in big cities beyond the means of most ordinary workers.” However, the more general themes of economic despair and desensitization to violence seem to resonate with audiences all over the world. Many viewers have questioned whether or not they would agree to participate in the games if they were in the same position as Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) or Sae-byeok (Jung Ho-yeon) Besides, the huge 45.6 billion won prize for winning the games does sound enticing.

