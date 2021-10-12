Vitalik talks DAOs, Ethereum and NFTs in new interview
Speaking on Bitcoin: “In some ways, the number of critics matters much less than the strength of the supporters.”. In a recent podcast interview with The Stakeborg Talks, co-founder of Ethereum Vitalik Buterin spoke candidly on a wide range of issues, including his early attraction to mathematics and problem-solving, the potential of decentralized autonomous organizations, or DAOs, his perspective on Bitcoin’s community and the nonfungible token, or NFT, space.cryptocoingossip.com
Comments / 0