Vitalik talks DAOs, Ethereum and NFTs in new interview

cryptocoingossip.com
 8 days ago

Speaking on Bitcoin: “In some ways, the number of critics matters much less than the strength of the supporters.”. In a recent podcast interview with The Stakeborg Talks, co-founder of Ethereum Vitalik Buterin spoke candidly on a wide range of issues, including his early attraction to mathematics and problem-solving, the potential of decentralized autonomous organizations, or DAOs, his perspective on Bitcoin’s community and the nonfungible token, or NFT, space.

