Demi Lovato releases song in honor of late friend, with proceeds going to charity

Demi Lovato released a new song over the weekend that pays tribute to one of the singer's friends, and also supports a cause that helps those with addictions.

The track is called "Unforgettable (Tommy's Song)" and it was written for Tommy Trussell, who Lovato says lost his battle with addiction in 2019.

"Two years ago I lost someone who meant so much to me. His name was Tommy and he was such a beautiful, special man," Lovato wrote on Instagram.

"I wrote this song the day after I found out that he had lost his battle with addiction. This disease is extremely cunning and powerful...I’m beyond grateful and proud to announce all net proceeds of this song will be going to @voicesriseup," Lovato continued.

@VoicesRiseUp is The Voices Project, a nonprofit that connects grassroots organizers with politicians to prioritize solutions for addiction recovery.

Lovato also wrote that fans who are struggling with addiction should call 1-800-662-HELP, which is the treatment help line for the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.