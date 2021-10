Photo: Tailgate features a family on the run from a homicidal killer. Photo courtesy of Film Movement / Provided by Foundry Communications with permission. Tailgate, the new horror movie from writer-director Lodewijk Crijns, is an intense thriller that proves to be a cautionary tale for anyone who takes to the road and breaks the rules. In this 86-minute pulser, a family is heading into the country for a nice visit with the in-laws, and the father decides to tailgate behind a white van because they are running late. He beeps, swerves and nearly causes an accident. What the patriarch of this family doesn’t know is that driving that white van is a homicidal killer who likes to spray his victims with aerosolized poison.

