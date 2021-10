Dozens of runners in a long-distance trail race in northern Utah had to be rescued over the weekend after they were caught in an unexpected snow storm. None of the 87 or so runners rescued Saturday had to be hospitalized, but Davis County Sheriff Kelly Sparks said several were treated for hypothermia and one was hurt in a fall. Runners said they expected rain, but that it turned to snow as the temperature fell below freezing. The 50-mile race took place in the Francis Peak area between Ogden and Salt Lake City. KSL-TV reported rescuers using vehicles and snowmobiles got all the runners off the mountain by mid-afternoon. — Associated Press.

DAVIS COUNTY, UT ・ 9 DAYS AGO