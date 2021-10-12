CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘NCIS’ Says Goodbye to Leroy Jethro Gibbs & Mark Harmon After 19 Seasons

By Cliff Lipson
Henderson Daily Dispatch
 10 days ago

CinemaBlend

Why NCIS Fans Probably Haven't Seen The Last Of Mark Harmon's Gibbs Yet

Spoilers below for the latest episode of NCIS, so be warned!. With the fourth episode of its 19th season on CBS, NCIS finally delivered an answer to the big question that's been on fans' minds since Mark Harmon's imminent exit was first revealed: when and how will Leroy Gibbs say goodbye? The big reveal in "Great Wide Open" was perhaps an unexpected one in its specifics, with Gibbs officially retiring after the mission in Alaska, where he apparently intends to stick it out for a while as a way of embracing peace and serenity. (Assuming he's not on another super-secret case that's going behind everyone's backs, of course.) In true Gibbs-esque fashion, it wasn't an overly maudlin or emotional affair, and kinda sorta ended on a good note, if such an exit can do so.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Mark Harmon Exits ‘NCIS’ After More Than 18 Seasons; Showrunner Steve Binder Pays Tribute

SPOILER ALERT: The following story contains details from the October 11 episode of NCIS. On Monday night, NCIS star Mark Harmon ended his run as a series regular on CBS’ long-running procedural drama, with his character, Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, opting out of a future in law enforcement. Episode 1904, “Great Wide Open,” saw Gibbs and Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) out in Alaska, solving a case involving a contract killer hired by a local company. In the aftermath, Gibbs informed his partner and NCIS Director Vance (Rocky Carroll) that he’d be staying out on The Last Frontier indefinitely. “I’m not going back,...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Should ‘NCIS’ End If Mark Harmon’s Gibbs Leaves?

Can the “NCIS” world exist without Mark Harmon in his long-standing starring role?. Harmon has played his popular character, Leroy Jethro Gibbs, for what is now 19 seasons. Over the years, Harmon has led different teams and characters to solve different crimes and murders. Even with what seems like constantly...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Harmon
tvinsider.com

Mark Harmon’s ‘NCIS’ Exit: A Farewell to Gibbs

Gibbs has left the bullpen. The tight-lipped, steely-eyed NCIS boss man, played by Mark Harmon since 2003, retired in the October 11 episode and was last seen happily fly-fishing in Alaska. Although indefinitely suspended, he’d just gone very rogue in helping take down a mining company CEO. But instead of catching a seaplane to D.C., he dropped this bombshell: “I’m not going back home.”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Mark Harmon Steps Away From ‘NCIS’ Role After 18 Years

After 18 years of leading “NCIS,” Mark Harmon has stepped away from his high-profile camera role on the popular CBS criminal drama. Monday’s episode of “NCIS,” the fourth episode of Season 19, concluded with his character Leroy Jethro Gibbs, who was nearly killed in a boat explosion in the Season 18 finale, deciding not to return to his job in NCIS. “I’m not going back, Tim,” said Gibbs to Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray). Gibbs instead chose to remain in Alaska, where he and McGee tracked down a hitman hired by a local company. Executive producer and showrunner Steven D. Binder...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis#Jethro
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 ratings fall for Mark Harmon’s ‘final episode’

Last night’s NCIS season 19 episode 4 marked the exit of Mark Harmon as a major part of the story, and leading up to it, CBS made an interesting choice. While they heavily promoted the exits of some longtime cast members in the past, they did almost nothing here for Mark/Gibbs. This may have been an intentional choice to add to the element of surprise … but did they lose a lot of viewers in the process?
TV SERIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

Will Mark Harmon Return To NCIS?

NCIS Spoilers – Showrunner Opens Up About Harmon’s Exit. Binder was quoted in the show’s official Instagram account as saying, “As an executive producer and dear friend, Mark continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the show. Our north star has always been staying true to our characters, and that truth has always guided the stories we tell and where those characters go.”
TV SERIES
Newsday

Mark Harmon leaves 'NCIS,' but producer says never count Gibbs out

Mark Harmon has quietly exited his founding role on the long-running military-police procedural "NCIS." On Monday's episode of the CBS series, Harmon's NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs headed to Alaska with fellow agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) on a murder case, and afterward said he has found peace there and planned to stay. Shortly afterward, Steven D. Binder, the showrunner and an executive producer of the series, now in its 19th season, posted on the show's social media, "As an executive producer and dear friend, Mark continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the show. Our north star has always been staying true to our characters, and that truth has always guided the stories we tell and where those characters go. So regarding the future of Gibbs, as long-time fans of the show may have noticed over the years … never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out."
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

How NCIS Decided On The Character Who Would Replace Mark Harmon's Gibbs

Spoilers ahead for the October 18 episode of NCIS Season 19 on CBS, called “Face the Strange.”. NCIS delivered one of the biggest changes in its nearly two decades on television in Season 19 when Gibbs decided to stay in Alaska rather than return to the job with McGee, and Mark Harmon is out for the time being (although he remained top-billed in the opening credits for “Face the Strange”). This episode saw the agents trying to deal with Gibbs’ departure as much as fans, and a big question was raised: why was Vance trying to get Parker to join NCIS and take Gibbs’ old job as team leader, when McGee was right there?
TV SERIES
