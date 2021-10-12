CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 20 Best Pumpkin Spice Foods Runners Need This Fall

By Matthew Kadey RD
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecome a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. Pumpkin spice season is once again upon us, a flavor no longer relegated to Starbucks drinks. From energy bars to oatmeal to various nut butters, it seems like pumpkin spice has seized some of our most cherished staples. But pumpkin spice flavors (typically a mix of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves) aren’t just for sugary lattes and boxed cereals of questionable nutritional value that rarely actually contain any real pumpkin. Brands are now coming up with creative ways to cater to all of our limited-edition fall cravings in ways that don’t betray health goals and nutritional wellbeing.

