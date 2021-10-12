Voorhees Animal Orphanage hosts Halloween Pet Parade on Saturday, Oct. 23

The Voorhees Animal Orphanage is hosting a Halloween Pet Parade on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 4 p.m., at the Promenade at Sagemore in Marlton. Bring your costumed pet and join the fun. Anyone who would like to participate in the Pet Parade must be present in the parking lot outside of L.L. Bean at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 for assembly. The pets will march through The Promenade following the Witch & Wizard Jazz Unlimited troupe. Participants in the pet parade are entered in the $100 Gift Card Raffle. The event will also feature the Studio of Dance Arts of Marlton.