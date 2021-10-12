CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crestwood, KY

County police seek information in Circle K carjacking

By Andrew Henderson
Oldham Era
 8 days ago

The Oldham County Police Department (OCPD) is seeking information about an Oct. 10 carjacking in Crestwood. According to a press release sent out by the department, on Oct. 10 at around 2:15 a.m. OCPD received a report of a carjacking at the Circle K gas station in Crestwood. The victim of the incident, who is not identified in the release, says he pulled into the gas station and saw two Black men wearing dark clothing with their faces obscured by hoods.

www.oldhamera.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Crestwood, KY
Oldham County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Oldham County, KY
The Hill

Bannon eyed as key link between White House, Jan. 6 riot

The Jan. 6 committee’s vote to refer former Trump strategist Steve Bannon for criminal charges is putting a spotlight on the central role he may have played in organizing the day and the extent to which he coordinated with the White House and former President Trump . As lawmakers on...
POTUS
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Circle K#Police#Smith Wesson
The Associated Press

NFL, players agree to end ‘race-norming’ in $1B settlement

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired NFL players have reached an agreement to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court. The revised testing plan follows public outrage over...
NFL
CBS News

White House details plans to vaccinate 28 million children ages 5-11

Washington — Children aged 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at their pediatrician's office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House said Wednesday as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for younger children in a matter of weeks.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy