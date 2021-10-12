County police seek information in Circle K carjacking

The Oldham County Police Department (OCPD) is seeking information about an Oct. 10 carjacking in Crestwood. According to a press release sent out by the department, on Oct. 10 at around 2:15 a.m. OCPD received a report of a carjacking at the Circle K gas station in Crestwood. The victim of the incident, who is not identified in the release, says he pulled into the gas station and saw two Black men wearing dark clothing with their faces obscured by hoods.