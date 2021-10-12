'Stunning' Photos Show 15 North Atlantic Right Whales Swimming, Feeding Off Nantucket

Dear EarthTalk: Can the American lobster fishermen survive new restrictions on their activities thanks to the endangered species listing of the Atlantic right whale?. For centuries, North Atlantic right whales were aggressively hunted for their meat and their oil, which was used to keep lamps lit and to make soap. These iconic 50-foot long dark blue and white whales were even named the “right” whale to hunt, as they were often found near the shore, can only swim slowly (6 mph), and float when killed. But by the early 1900s they had become a rare sight and in 1935 the League of Nations, a precursor to the United Nations, banned hunting them. But the population failed to rebound, and in 1970 the U.S. added the Northern right whale to its new Endangered Species List.

