'Stunning' Photos Show 15 North Atlantic Right Whales Swimming, Feeding Off Nantucket

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn aquarium team captured "stunning" photos showing more than a dozen North Atlantic right whales as they moved south from Canada and made their way off the coast of Nantucket. Katie Johnston reports.

