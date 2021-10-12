CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Country, New Road, 'Chaos Space Marine'

 8 days ago

Back in February, the London post-punk band Black Country, New Road released one of the year's gnarliest debuts. The genre-smashing For the First Time is an odyssey that encompasses rock, jazz, post-punk, spoken-word, klezmer and much more, in songs that could sprawl to the 6-, 8- or even 10-minute mark.

