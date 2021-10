The health secretary, Sajid Javid, is to hold a Covid briefing at Downing Street this afternoon as UK cases surge.The press conference, the first to be held in more than a month, will take place at 5pm on Wednesday in the Downing Street press briefing room.Follow live: Sajid Javid to lead Covid press conferenceMr Javid will discuss the use of new antiviral drugs to help treat Covid-19 but is also likely to be asked about the country’s worsening Covid cases figures.On Tuesday, the government said a further 223 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 19 HOURS AGO