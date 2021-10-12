CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, MO

Dream picks longtime WNBA player Tanisha Wright as new coach

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Dream has hired longtime WNBA player Tanisha Wright as its new head coach. The organization hopes she’ll bring some much-needed stability to a team that struggled under two interim coaches this past season and hasn’t made the playoffs since 2018. The 37-year-old Wright played 14 seasons with the Seattle Storm, New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx. She retired after the 2019 season and spent the last two years as an assistant for the Las Vegas Aces. Wright also has been a college assistant with Charlotte since 2017. The Dream struggled to an 8-24 mark this past season.

