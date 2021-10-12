Cate Le Bon shares “Running Away,” details new album

Band of Horses will drop Things Are Great, their first studio album in over five years. To celebrate, the band has already shared “Crutch,” the LP’s lead single. “I think like a lot of my songs, ‘Crutch’ starts with something from my real life,” explains BoH founder Ben Bridwell. “Obviously ‘Crutch’ means some of the things that I was dependent on. My relationship for one. I think I wanted to say, ‘I’ve got a crush on you,’ and I thought it was funny how relationships also feel like crutches. I feel like everybody has had a time when nothing goes right and you still have to carry on. I think that feeling hits you in this song even if you don’t know what the specifics are.”

ROCK MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO