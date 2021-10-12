CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cate Le Bon shares “Running Away,” details new album

By Jordan Darville
Cover picture for the articleCate Le Bon served up a strong album in 2019 called Reward, a project that nodded to the progressive pop songwriting of the '70s. Today, the Welsh musician has announced her fifth solo studio album Pompeii with its first single, a gentle interstellar disco track named "Running Away." Casey Raymond directs Le Bon in the song's music video, a laser-filled performance featuring Le Bon as a cathode ray nun, a stoic saxophone player, and a lot of lasers.

