CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Minnesota's top companies aren't embracing independent racial-equity audits

By Iain Carlos
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just one of Minnesota's top 20 companies by revenue told the Business Journal that it has undergone a racial equity audit or us planning to undergo one in the next three years.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

C.H. Robinson teams with SPS Commerce to streamline holiday shipping for retailers

SPS Commerce Inc. and C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. announced Tuesday a collaboration to help retail businesses navigate supply chain challenges during the holiday shopping season. The partnership will make shipping easier, cheaper and faster by connecting SPS Commerce Fulfillment's carrier service into C.H. Robinson's Navisphere logistics platform, allowing 95,000 retail-supplier...
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

2021 Women in Business: Alison Bong manages bilion-dollar budget for Hennepin County

In the midst of organizational turbulence due to several retirements, Alison Bong proved that leadership and strategy can make a profound impact. As Hennepin County transportation capital program finance manager — a role she took on in September 2020 — Bong manages a $1.3 billion budget, has led the automation of executive- and staff-level reports, and spearheaded a continuous improvement initiative for key financial systems.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

The week in Twin Cities-area bankruptcies: Qalitix Inc..

Minneapolis area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended October 8, 2021. Year to date through October 8, 2021, the court recorded 28 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -20 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Senior care company Lifespark closes on $20 million round of funding led by UCare

Lifespark, a St. Louis Park-based senior care company, has raised a $20 million Series B round of funding, according to an announcement Wednesday. The investment was led by California-based Virgo Investment Group and Minneapolis-based UCare, the largest Medicare Advantage provider in Minnesota. In a separate announcement Tuesday, Lifespark said the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audits#The Business Journal
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

DEED IDs organizations that will distribute $40M in business-revitalization funds

Minnesota's Department of Employment and Economic Development will provide a whopping $39,850,000 to eight partner organizations that will distribute the first round of the state's Main Street Economic Revitalization Program. The partner organizations will provide businesses grants worth up to $750,000 or state-backed loans up to $2,000,000, according to a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

2021 Women in Business: Rachel Amundson is on a roll with Nautical Bowls

Starting with a fresh idea, Rachel Amundson has grown the concept and reach of Minnetonka-based Nautical Bowls into a major player on the Minnesota food scene. After she and her husband, Bryant, enjoyed acai bowls in Southern California, the couple realized that type of healthy, tasty option was lacking in the Twin Cities. They set out to change that, and they’ve more than succeeded in that goal.
MINNETONKA, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/twincities

Comments / 0

Community Policy