Police recruit dies after medical emergency during training

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A police recruit in suburban Atlanta died Tuesday after becoming lethargic and confused during physical training, police said. Gwinnett County Police Department recruit 41-year-old Ronald Donat, of Stockbridge, became lethargic about 45 minutes into the first class of the day, department spokeswoman Hideshi Valle said in a news release. Supervisors told him to rest, but he tried to continue and looked confused, she said.