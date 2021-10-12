DeSantis: St. Pete Beach to receive $2 million from state to complete wastewater system upgrades
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis continued his tour of the state to announce the disbursement of funds meant to spur economic growth across the state. On Tuesday, DeSantis visited St. Pete Beach to announce the area will receive $2 million from the state's Job Growth Fund for wastewater system upgrades. The governor said the state's funds match the $2 million the city of St. Petersburg is committing to the improvements.www.wtsp.com
