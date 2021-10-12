Northern Light Acadia Hospital receives $125,000 youth suicide prevention and mental health grant
BANGOR – Northern Light Acadia Hospital has been awarded a five year grant of $125,000 per year from the federal Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration. The funding is intended to increase the capacity, confidence, and ability of adult caregivers of school-aged youth to identify mental health needs, and facilitate referrals to care and respond to or de-escalate crisis situations, including suicidal thoughts.bangordailynews.com
Comments / 0