Northern Light Acadia Hospital receives $125,000 youth suicide prevention and mental health grant

The Fond du Lac School District has received a $75,000 grant to help with mental health services. Fond du Lac School District Pupil Services director Katie Moder says the Department of Public Instruction grant will be used to expand the on-site mental health services provided through Fondy C.A.R.E.S. to Chegwin, Parkside and Riverside Elementary Schools. The goal is to expand to all district schools by next fall. Moder says last year Fondy CARES provided more than 1,900 therapy sessions to Fond du Lac School District students. Fondy C.A.R.E.S. is a partnership between the school district and community-based agencies to offer mental health services beyond what is available in a typical school setting. The services are provided by licensed therapists during the school day to remove barriers for students’ access to mental health care.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO