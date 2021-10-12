CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This 21-year-old drone tech CEO just raised $25 million in funding

By Ishveena Singh
dronedj.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tragic moment led to the invention of BRINC Drones: the 2017 mass shooting at The Mandalay Bay resort in the company’s hometown of Las Vegas. As first responders risked their lives to engage in a physical search of the hotel tower, a 17-year-old boy wondered why a drone – that could fly and communicate inside the building – wasn’t being used to serve as the crew’s eyes and ears. Now 21, Blake Resnick has just raised $25 million in Series A funding to accelerate his mission to keep people safe in dangerous situations.

