Meek Mill Reaches New Peak on Artists 500 as Drake Holds at Number One

Meek Mill has unveiled an accompanying music video for his latest album’s title track, “Expensive Pain.”. Directed by CartersVision, the visual offers a behind-the-scenes look at the artist’s life with his friends, impressive cars and the people he helps. In a recent interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Mill revealed that the title is one of his favorites at the moment. “This season right here, if I could tell you the truth, I never really was smoking weed my whole life because I was on probation. When I used to be 18, I was a young kid caught up in a trap house in the basement, smoking weed, writing my raps. That’s the real spirit of Meek Mill when I really took rap serious,” he explained. “Now I’m back in the studio smoking freely, I’m not on probation, it unlocked the real art side of me, really new flows, new melodies, being more vulnerable, more personal. I think the people going to be able to identify when they hear this album. I got a lot of energy but I’m not screaming on a lot of records. You can hear me more clear because I’m expressing myself.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO