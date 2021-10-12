CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hispanic Heritage Traditions: Murals by artist Diana Calderon

ABC 15 News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article((SL Advertiser)) Sonoran Living has partnered with APS to highlight Hispanic traditions during Hispanic Heritage Month. For more information about Diana Calderon's art, go to calderonarte.com.

www.abc15.com

baylorlariat.com

New exhibit ‘Amarte’ by Beaumont artist highlights Hispanic heritage

As part of its Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations, the Mayborn Museum Complex unveiled a special art exhibit called “Amarte,” a series of paintings and art displays created by Ines Alvidres. In her exhibit “Amarte,” Alvidres’ canvas art was displayed along the walls and her recycled art pieces were displayed in...
BEAUMONT, TX
ABC 4

Mural artist honors Mexican culture

Mural Artist for Su Casa Mexican Restaurant, Rachel Osterloh, joins us in the studio today to discuss her work and how it honors the Hispanic community in Salt Lake and sheds light on Mexican culture. Su Casa Mexican Restaurant was created by her grandfather in the 1970s and was one of the first Mexican restaurants in Salt Lake.
RESTAURANTS
Loyola Maroon

Latine artists celebrate their heritage

Latine creatives at Loyola said they use their culture to inspire themselves and each other to become better artists. Making a statement with their art and being passionate about social justice has become a part of the celebration of their heritage, the artists said. New Orleans is known for spaces...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
beverlypress.com

VINTAGE: Mural depicted Native American traditions

Artist and Park La Brea resident David H. Miller was shown in this photograph from the Oct. 17, 1957, issue of the Park Labrea News painting a mural that was featured in the museum at Mount Rushmore National Park. Miller, who consulted with Native American friends and associates on the mural’s design, according to the accompanying article, started the project on panels in a Hollywood studio and reassembled the pieces in the museum at Mount Rushmore. Titled “Buffalo Hunt,” the mural depicted a traditional Native American hunt on the grasslands of the Midwest. Miller also frequently painted sets for Hollywood movies and was a consultant for production companies at the time.
BREA, CA
PWLiving

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Dance

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Music and dance are in the air in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Students at Marumsco Hills and Mary Williams Elementary Schools are learning traditional dances from Hispanic countries. Darianella Baret, elementary English to speakers of other languages (ESOL) teacher, shares her love...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
houstoncitybook.com

Sprawling New Mural Honors Civil-Rights Leader During Hispanic Heritage Month

The latest project from UP Art Studio, a Houston-based consulting firm that curates and implements public art to cultivate civic pride, will be unveiled tomorrow in the Greater Northside District. In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the new 3,000-square-foot mural, created by Gelson Lemus (aka w3r3on3), honors the late Judge Alfred J. Hernandez.
HOUSTON, TX
Indiana Daily Student

GUEST COLUMN: Hispanic-Latinx Heritage Month celebrates Hispanic influence on America

Hispanic-Latinx Heritage Month celebrates the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans on America’s culture, history and achievements. Many are using it as a way for them to connect to their culture through various programs. The month begins on Sept. 15, as it coincides with national independence days in several Latin...
SOCIETY
KOAT 7

Project CommUNITY: Hispanic Heritage Month

Hearst Television celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month by sharing stories about the cultures and contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans. We’re speaking with community leaders, activists and elders to talk about their heritage rooted in Latin American countries. Watch their stories in the video above.
SOCIETY
wglr.com

Hispanic Heritage Luncheon honors local Hispanic leaders

MADISON, Wis. — La Movida and Mid-West Family Madison hosted the 11th annual Hispanic Heritage Luncheon Wednesday, to celebrate local Hispanic leaders. News 3 Now’s Charlotte Deleste was a keynote speaker at the event. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson, and Fitchburg Alder Julia Arata-Fratta also spoke at...
MADISON, WI
Axios Charlotte

16 Hispanic- and Latino-owned restaurants to visit for Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from September 15 to October 15, is a time to learn more about and celebrate Charlotte’s Hispanic community. One of the best ways to do that is through food. Hola Charlotte Festival, the popular annual event celebrating Latin American culture, went virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Its […] The post 16 Hispanic- and Latino-owned restaurants to visit for Hispanic Heritage Month appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
dailyegyptian.com

Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month: Intricacies of Hispanic/Latnix Identity

In the spirit of Hispanic/Latinx Heritage month, on Sept. 29 the Latin American Student Association (LASA) teamed up with the Hispanic/Latino Resource Center to talk about Hispanic/Latnix identity stereotypes, and clarify misconceptions about Latinos and Hispanics. The event displayed the different identities that exist within the Hispanic/Latinx community. José Burgos,...
SOCIETY
KGUN 9

Discovering Hispanic Heritage at the University of Arizona

Discovering cultures means looking back. A special department at the University of Arizona helps teach students the history behind Hispanic Heritage. "Sit up and take notice. It is perhaps the second largest demographic in the United States in terms of minority populations," said Anna Ochoa O'Leary, Professor and Department Head of Mexican American Studies at the University of Arizona is talking about the Hispanic population.
COLLEGES
cityoffernley.org

Call to Artists - Fernley Mural Festival

CALL TO ARTISTS - FERNLEY MURAL FESTIVAL. Name of Venue or Event: Fernley Murals, Music and Margarita Festival. Work Media: We are looking for artists to paint murals during the Mural Festival, May 19-21, 2022. We are interested in showcasing a variety of stories, styles and backgrounds. Our. primary considerations...
FERNLEY, NV

