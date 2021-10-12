Hispanic Heritage Traditions: Murals by artist Diana Calderon

Artist and Park La Brea resident David H. Miller was shown in this photograph from the Oct. 17, 1957, issue of the Park Labrea News painting a mural that was featured in the museum at Mount Rushmore National Park. Miller, who consulted with Native American friends and associates on the mural’s design, according to the accompanying article, started the project on panels in a Hollywood studio and reassembled the pieces in the museum at Mount Rushmore. Titled “Buffalo Hunt,” the mural depicted a traditional Native American hunt on the grasslands of the Midwest. Miller also frequently painted sets for Hollywood movies and was a consultant for production companies at the time.

BREA, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO