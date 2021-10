Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts Matchup Preview (10/17/21) A heartbreaking loss can either be a great motivator or the start of a downward spiral. The Houston Texans might not have expected to dominate this season, but had a real chance to beat the New England Patriots on Sunday. Houston had the Pats on the ropes for a large part of the game, leading 22-9 in the third quarter. However, even a strong performance from rookie QB Davis Mills wasn’t enough to hold off New England, who mounted a comeback and finished the game 25-22. Now the Texans sit at 1-4, tied with the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO