CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Adele's first single in nearly five years is finally coming this Friday

By Marni Zipper
Audacy
Audacy
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KgmrW_0cOuiSkt00
Photo credit Getty Images

Thank you, Adele! You just made our year.

After an agonizing five years, since releasing her third studio album, 25, Adele is finally giving the world new music. The songstress took to Instagram to announce the debut of her lead single, “Easy On Me,” which presumably is an introduction to her fourth studio album, 30.

The “Rolling in the Deep” singer posted a black and white photo featuring her profile, where the text on the image reminds fans that the new single arrives Friday, October 15 at 12AM UK/ 7PM ET.

Last week the GRAMMY winner took to IG live to give fans a little taste of the new single and drove followers wild with her music and wicked sense of humor. Despite saying she “might get in trouble for playing it,” the artist proceeded to feed her ravenous fans.

Additionally, during her conversation with Vogue, for the magazine’s November issue, Adele discussed the themes that would appear on her new record. I feel like this album is self-destruction… then self-reflection and then sort of self-redemption. But I feel ready. I really want people to hear my side of the story this time,” explained the Brit.

The artist revealed that this new project was recorded for her eight-year-old son, Angelo, in an attempt to answer his questions about her divorce from Simon Konecki.

Adele shared, “My son has had a lot of questions. Really good questions, really innocent questions, that I just don’t have an answer for.”

“I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he’s in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness. It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that’s a real wound for me that I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to heal.”

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Adele's 'Easy On Me' Single & Video Have Arrived: Watch

Adele isn't going easy on her fans with the release of her first single in five years "Easy On Me," out now via Columbia Records along with a music video. On Thursday evening (Oct. 14), Adele introduced the piano ballad with a black-and-white video, in which she drives away from an empty house with a "Sold" sign in the front yard. Of course, by the end of the clip, she's in full Technicolor as she belts the song in a room swirling with loose sheet music.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Easy On Me: Is Adele's comeback single a hit or a miss?

After a slow-burning PR campaign, Adele's first new music in six years has arrived. Easy On Me, a spare and emotional piano ballad, was released at midnight UK time, offering fans the first glimpse of her "divorce album", entitled 30. That will be her follow-up to massively successful albums 19,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Rolling Stone

Adele Previews New Song ‘Easy on Me’ Ahead of Single’s Release

Adele offered a preview of her new song “Easy on Me” on Instagram Live Saturday ahead of the single’s release on Friday, October 15th. The singer, whose new album 30 has not yet officially been announced, shared a 45-second snippet of the ballad, stopping right as the chorus was about to kick in. .@Adele just previewed her new single, “Easy On Me,” on IG Live. 🗓: 10.15 pic.twitter.com/toI0Yg7P3C — TIDAL (@TIDAL) October 9, 2021 “There ain’t no gold in this river / That I’ve been washing my hands in forever,” Adele sings on the track, which she revealed in a Vogue interview was produced by...
MUSIC
TheDailyBeast

Adele Teases First Music in Nearly Six Years, ‘Easy on Me’

Adele teased a new single for the first time in nearly six years Tuesday. The track, “Easy on Me,” announced in a moody black-and-white snippet on Instagram, is slated to drop Oct. 15. The singer put out her last album, 25, in November 2015, featuring the smash hit “Hello,” and multiple reports have pegged a release for her upcoming album by Christmas. She has remained in the public eye in the past several years, showing off a dramatic weight loss while thanking essential workers, hosting Saturday Night Live, and debuting a new relationship with well-known basketball agent Rich Paul.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
Person
Simon Konecki
ETOnline.com

Adele Releases 'Easy on Me,' First Single From Upcoming '30' Album

The GRAMMY-winning singer dropped the first single off her long-awaited upcoming album on Thursday, releasing "Easy on Me." The song -- which Adele previewed for fans on an Instagram Live last weekend -- is a heartfelt, piano-driven ballad that previews the emotional journey to come on the singer's new album.
WEIGHT LOSS
The New Yorker

The First Taste of Adele’s Divorce Album

Earlier this month, the normally social-media-shy Adele went on Instagram Live for the first time, gamely playing the Luddite and cheerfully bumbling through an emotionally warm but technologically glitchy Q. & A. with fans. Easily distractible and a bit frazzled, with little makeup on and her new puppies pattering noisily in the background, she answered innocent questions about her preferred cereal flavor, her favorite Amy Winehouse song, and whether she’d bring her tour to places like Brazil or South Africa. But when asked by one follower what inspired her new album, “30,”—which is to be released next month and is her first in six years—Adele got dead serious and gave the most direct answer possible. “Divorce, babe,” she said. “Divorce.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Winner#Self Reflection#Brit#Ig#Vogue
actionnewsnow.com

Adele's new single, 'Easy On Me,' has finally dropped. So what's the verdict?

The moment Adele fans have been waiting for has finally arrived -- the singer has released her first music in six years, dropping the single "Easy On Me" on Friday. The song, the first from a hotly anticipated album due in November, begins to do exactly what the singer promised: to address the "inner turmoil" coming from a series of big life changes, including her divorce from Simon Konecki, with whom she shares a son.
CELEBRITIES
Grazia

Adele's New Single Isn't Just About Her Ex-Husband

In case you've been living under a rock, Adele is back, babe. The singer released the much-anticipated Easy On Me at midnight, her first music in six years. It's the Adele we all know and love: exceptional, heartbroken, vocals accompanied by a piano. The singer teased the single last week in a (quite frankly iconic) Instagram live, and she answered one question from a fan, telling us that her upcoming album - 30 - is about 'divorce, babe, divorce'.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Adele fans are beside themselves with excitement about first single in nearly six years, ‘Easy on Me’

Adele has shared a teaser for her new single “Easy on Me” – and fans are beside themselves.In a monochromatic clip shared on Twitter on Tuesday (5 October), the singer could be seen in a car driving down a country lane, with a piano playing softly in the background.It was announced that the song will be released on 15 October, ahead of the release of a new album.The forthcoming record is expected to be called 30, following on from previous releases 19, 21 and 25.Fans of the singer have been sharing their excitement on social media, with one person...
MUSIC
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Adele's new single hits the record books

Adele's new single hits the record books. Plus, there are a lot of disappointed Disney and Marvel fans this morning. Gino joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Rising R&B Singer Emani 22 Dies at 22

This week, the R&B world suffered a tough loss. Rising singer Emani 22 has died at age 22, according to producer J Maine. In a statement to People, Maine said: "Emani 22 was a wonderful individual that literally brightened up any room she was in. I worked on music with her, and helped her put together her last project which was The Color Red. The way we worked together was effortless, we just understood each other. It hurts so bad to know that the last time I saw her was the last time I'd ever see her again."
MUSIC
Audacy

Audacy

41K+
Followers
49K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy