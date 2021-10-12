Adele's first single in nearly five years is finally coming this Friday

Photo credit Getty Images

Thank you, Adele! You just made our year.

After an agonizing five years, since releasing her third studio album, 25, Adele is finally giving the world new music. The songstress took to Instagram to announce the debut of her lead single, “Easy On Me,” which presumably is an introduction to her fourth studio album, 30.

The “Rolling in the Deep” singer posted a black and white photo featuring her profile, where the text on the image reminds fans that the new single arrives Friday, October 15 at 12AM UK/ 7PM ET.

Last week the GRAMMY winner took to IG live to give fans a little taste of the new single and drove followers wild with her music and wicked sense of humor. Despite saying she “might get in trouble for playing it,” the artist proceeded to feed her ravenous fans.

Additionally, during her conversation with Vogue, for the magazine’s November issue, Adele discussed the themes that would appear on her new record. I feel like this album is self-destruction… then self-reflection and then sort of self-redemption. But I feel ready. I really want people to hear my side of the story this time,” explained the Brit.

The artist revealed that this new project was recorded for her eight-year-old son, Angelo, in an attempt to answer his questions about her divorce from Simon Konecki.

Adele shared, “My son has had a lot of questions. Really good questions, really innocent questions, that I just don’t have an answer for.”

“I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he’s in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness. It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that’s a real wound for me that I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to heal.”