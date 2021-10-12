CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Scooter rider dies after losing control, hitting head on pavement

By Chris Perkins, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 8 days ago

A man died after he apparently lost control of his scooter and fell, hitting his head on the pavement, authorities said.

Benjamin Gethers, 47, of Fort Lauderdale, died Sunday, two days after the accident near the 2800 block of Northwest 15th Court and Northwest 29th Avenue in unincorporated central Broward County, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Gethers was going west on Northwest 15th Court about 8 p.m. Friday, and a BMW was going east and turned into a parking space on the north side of the street.

Deputies said Gethers’ scooter fell over on its right side and he fell off, hitting his head on the pavement. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died.

Deputies said he wasn’t wearing a helmet, neither the headlight or taillight worked on the scooter, and the scooter had electrical system modifications.

There were no marks on the BMW according to a preliminary investigation, indicating the car and scooter didn’t collide.

John Noitall
8d ago

I had one of those motor bikes got hit by a car twice hit a curb went head first going 25 mph i still have that bike in the storage wouldn't even sell it .on Florida streets bikes are a death trap

