Decision Wednesday: West Orange’s Jayden Gibson narrows list to 3 SEC football schools

West Orange 2022 wide receiver Jayden Gibson shows the logos of the finalists he's considering for college football after his senior year. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel

Winter Garden West Orange wide receiver Jayden Gibson narrowed his college choices from 39 scholarship offers to three schools — Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, he told the Orlando Sentinel on Tuesday.

Gibson, who is the No.1-ranked prospect in the latest update of the Sentinel’s 2022 Central Florida Super60 , will unveil his choice Wednesday during a ceremony at the school.

The recruiting process has been a whirlwind for the 6-foot-5, 180-pound receiver, who had just one Football Bowl Subdivision scholarship offer in January.

After a Pylon 7-on-7 tournament performance when he caught 11 touchdowns during the weekend event, Gibson was invited to the 2022 Under Armour All-America Game. Then his phone blew up.

He said at the time he knew the scholarship offers would come, and he was right.

“It’s crazy but it’s not any surprise because it’s hard work,” Gibson said. “I trained for this and went hard for this every day. You have to just put your head down and work. They payoff might not come when you want it to, and it might be delayed gratification, but it’s gonna come ... you just keep working hard and make sacrifices like I did.”

He talked about the positives in each of his final three schools.

Georgia

“I feel like obviously it’s a great program. I was really cool with Kirby Smart and Coach [Cortez] Hankton, two great coaches who I know for sure will definitely have the program right,” Gibson said. “Also, I know Georgia is always going to have good running backs, and a good running game equals a good passing game, so that’s always something that I’m thinking when it comes to Georgia.”

South Carolina

“The main reason I like South Carolina is because I like the coaching staff so much and just the people who were there when I was there. I really enjoyed my time with everyone, from the tour guides to everyone ... they were all so supportive,” Gibson said. “It’s also obviously great football, SEC football, and they have great facilities ... it’s definitely a place I see as a great opportunity.”

Florida

“I really like Coach [Dan] Mullen and Coach Billy G [Gonzales], two great coaches who I feel are very knowledgeable about their aspects of the game,” Gibson said. “I feel like Coach Mullen is one of the best offensive minds in the game and Coach Billy G is one of the best wide receiver coaches in the country, and one of the best developers of receivers.

“It’s a great education and a firepower offense and so it’s a great opportunity there.”

Now it’s finally time for his decision and he’s remained grounded to the task all along.

“It wasn’t about if it was going to happen, but when it was going to happen,” Gibson said. “I knew as long as I kept going hard and made sure my grades were straight and everything, and kept being the good person that God wants me to be, then everything would fall into place.”

As a junior last season, Gibson had 32 receptions for 774 yards and 9 touchdowns. This year through seven games for the 6-1 Warriors, he has 31 receptions for 500 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He’s excited to get his decision out of the way.

“It’s been fun ... I can’t wait to keep it all going and can’t wait to get to the next level,” he said. “I’m super-excited, I can’t wait until Wednesday.

“When I’m done with this I can really focus in one the important stuff and concentrate on getting to states and making this run with my teammates.”

He also wanted to make sure and thank his parents, Kelvin and Kimberly Gibson, for their support and taking him around the country to different events and tours this summer.

“I’m forever in debt to my parents and even my siblings would travel with us. They all took time out to take me to different places, making sure I got the opportunities to see places and make a good decision,” Gibson said. “I definitely appreciate them and love them for that.”