Derived Raises $3.3 Million to Build a Decentralized Synthetic Assets Platform
Derived Finance, a decentralized synthetics assets trading platform, announced a $3.3 million funding round led by over 30 crypto venture capital firms. Announced Tuesday, Derived Finance successfully completed a private funding round raising over $3.3 million shortly before launching their initial DEX offering, slated for October 13th. The funding will be used to develop key features for the Derived Finance ecosystem, build additional multi-chain solutions, and add more synthetic assets to the platform.www.newsbtc.com
