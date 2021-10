While weeding the garage border, I came across my friend the praying mantis perched on a pristine hibiscus leaf. In late summer we hung out together, back when he was young and irresponsible. That phase didn’t last long. All too soon the prehistoric-looking insect realized my Wellesley garden is a lot of work. The mantis-in-residence these days keeps our relationship strictly business, given the effort it takes in keeping the hibiscus Japanese-beetle free, and the hum of mosquitoes down to a murmur. No longer does he hop on my shoulder and garden right along with me. Parallel garden play is as much engagement as his adult self will tolerate. I prune a little here, weed a little there. He prays his camouflage skills will allow him to get on with his duties unnoticed. During garden inspection, I pretend I don’t see the mantis at work among the goldenrod. It’s really none of my business how he spends his garden time, anyway. I should concern myself with my own hour in my Wellesley garden.

WELLESLEY, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO