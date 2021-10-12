CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 Top Chefs Who've Been Slammed By Critics

By Leah Resnick
Mashed
Mashed
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The best chefs in the world are often rewarded with TV fame, big money, and flashy restaurants bearing their name. None of that, however, can guarantee immunity from the one thing that they surely fear most: a terrible review from an influential critic. How much damage can one bad review...

Mashed

The 5 Dishes Bobby Flay Thinks Everyone Should Know How To Make

It goes without saying that for a professional chef like Bobby Flay, food is high on the priority list. On his website, Flay writes, "Food is the center of my universe," and he has dedicated his entire life to various culinary pursuits. While this has often meant long hours in the kitchen perfecting recipes to share with the world, Flay recently added another project to his roster: He and his daughter Sophie started a podcast called "Always Hungry" to discuss their similar interests related to food, travel, and lifestyle (via Bobby Flay).
RECIPES
mashed.com

These 3 Items Are Always In Ina Garten's Freezer

Are you familiar with Ina Garten, aka the Barefoot Contessa? This Food Network star who hosted her iconic cooking and home entertainment show from 2002 to 2019 (via IMDB) is pretty much the doyenne of living the good life, which she shares with her partner of more than 50 years, Jeffrey, through delicious food and drink. So when she shares tips and tricks — whether they be about why to keep baking ingredients at room temperature or why to use dried currants, and not raisins, in Irish soda bread — we listen. If Garten likes a rack of lamb, so do we.
RECIPES
Mashed

This Was Antonia Lofaso's Biggest Top Chef Regret

Celebrity chef Antonia Lofaso is a fierce competitor who's not afraid to go all-in when she's preparing dishes. Per her official website, Lofaso stands out in the industry for her unique "interpretation of old-school Italian" food and has worked under many accomplished chefs such as Wolfgang Puck. For her, it's essential to showcase her personality through her dishes while making sure that she is able to grasp what her audience needs from her.
CELEBRITIES
Eater

The Chefs Who Left

Whether you’ve dined at a restaurant or ordered delivery or takeout in the past year, you probably already know there’s a staffing shortage that’s impacted nearly every facet of the restaurant industry. You might be able to tell from the difference in service from the pre-COVID world and now, or from a business’s opening hours, or number of staff, as many have needed to cut days or close early for lack of workers. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, job openings hit more than 10 million for the first time ever in June. The two sectors experiencing the most vacancies? Retail and restaurants.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Michelin star chef faces criticism over plagiarism claims

A former Masterchef competitor and Michelin star-winning chef is facing accusations that she plagiarised recipes and personal anecdotes from a Singaporean cook. Elizabeth Haigh, who has Singaporean Chinese heritage, published her cookbook Makan in May, which received widespread praise from high-profile figures including Nigella Lawson. But New York-based Singaporean cook...
RECIPES
Mashed

What Rachael Ray's Favorite NYC Pizza Joint Has To Offer

It shouldn't be taken lightly when culinary star, Rachael Ray, declares your pizzeria as her favorite place to get a slice in New York City. And she did exactly that to Motorino, a NYC-based pizza joint, in an article that was featured on her website. In a post labeled as, "Rachael Ray Names Her Favorite Restaurants In America," the famous chef lists her top restaurants in the country. This list also includes the legendary Mamoun's Falafel and Bowery Meat Company as spots to visit in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mashed

This Classic Combo Is Aarón Sánchez's Favorite Late-Night Snack

Celebrity chef Aarón Sánchez is a big fan of simple pleasures in life, such as tortillas and decadent cheese. He told the Daily Beast that he loves wolfing down something simple and delicious like a quesadilla when he needs a meal that's easy to prepare after an exhausting shift at work. The chef explained, "When I come home after work or after a long day where I couldn't find time to eat dinner, I will make a quesadilla with homemade pickled jalapeño and Queso Oaxaca."
RECIPES
Mashed

The Real Reason Anthony Bourdain Hated Club Sandwiches

Anthony Bourdain disliked many things. Ask Google to scour the internet for "Anthony Bourdain's dislikes," and there's no shortage of articles on this most-loved topic to choose from. Here are a few, just to set the stage: "List of Everything Anthony Bourdain Hates and Dislikes" (via Inside Hook), "20 Foods Anthony Bourdain Wouldn't Touch With A 10-ft. Pole" (via The Travel), and "18 Foods and Drinks Anthony Bourdain Has Insulted" (via Showbiz CheatSheet). He hated pumpkin-spice flavored anything, the culture's infatuation with bacon, craft beer nerds, truffle oil, and even said once he "kinda" wanted to murder all the friends from "Friends" (via People).
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Gordon Ramsay's Roast Pork Belly Video Is Turning Heads

Gordon Ramsay is a featured contributor on many a "best recipes" list. His beef wellington, featured as a copycat on PopSugar and in many other locations as an homage, is likely his best known dish consisting of fillet mignon that is seared and wrapped in layers of grainy mustard, prosciutto, and duxel under a bed of puff pastry. Others on Quora's fan forum remember Ramsay for his more recent lobster tortellini and his sticky toffee pudding, a traditional English dessert.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Unexpected College Degree Giada De Laurentiis Earned From UCLA

Like many of today's most notable chefs, Giada De Laurentiis developed an interest in food at a very young age. According to Insider, the Food Network star's family held grandiose meals every Sunday during her childhood that played a big part in her love for the culinary arts. However, the time she spent in the gourmet grocery store that her grandfather, movie producer Dino De Laurentiis, opened seemed to really solidify her passion for the field. "I was 12, and I would go there after school. I just fell in love with the whole scene," De Laurentiis told Time in 2006, also noting that her favorite part of the experience was "being in the kitchen, watching the customers come in and talk about what they liked and didn't like."
COLLEGES
Mashed

Bobby Flay Is Opening Another Las Vegas Burger Joint In This Casino

Bobby Flay is expanding his Las Vegas reign with restaurant openings that fans of burgers and casinos might get excited about. As Eater reported in September, Flay will be debuting a second Bobby's Burgers, a casual dining eatery, at Harrah's, located across the street from Bobby's Burgers' original Las Vegas location inside the Forum Food Hall at Caesars Palace. Better yet, the restaurateur just announced that a third Bobby's Burgers will be opening at Paris Las Vegas in the Le Boulevard area in March 2022 (via PR Newswire).
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

These Are Andrew Zimmern's Favorite Kitchen Tools

The average home cook more than likely has a plethora of fun (and unnecessary) gadgets laying around their kitchen, like automatic pan stirrers, popcorn machines, sandwich makers, egg cookers, electric openers, tray organizers, and so forth. If you find yourself nodding along, then you know how easy it is to succumb to those persuasive television and social media ads.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

The Secret To The Best Grilled Cheese, According To Chef Jernard Wells - Exclusive

If you love grilled cheese, even a mediocre sammie will not disappoint. Two slices of bread, some cheddar and melted butter: What could go wrong? Perhaps a better question is how can you make that grilled cheese so good, it wins a prize? The esteemed chef Jernard Wells believes he has the answer to that question. On October 20, he will face off on Slow Food Live against precocious 12-year-old Julian Frederick, who is co-founder and CEO of a kid cooking company called Step Stool Chef (via his website), in a playful grilled cheese cook-off, according to a press release.
RECIPES
Mashed

Nearly 19% Agree This Steakhouse Has The Worst Sides

Who doesn't love tucking into a satisfying steakhouse dinner? Whether your cut of choice is a ribeye, a New York strip, a filet mignon, or a T-bone, you can satisfy your cravings at any one of a multitude of steakhouses around the nation. Maybe you're planning to visit your local, independent meat-slinger or want to sit down at a table at one of the country's many chains — either way, steakhouses remain a popular choice for American diners, even in spite of an overall decrease in beef consumption over the past few years (via FSR Magazine).
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This MasterChef Dinner Presentation Has Reddit Confused

The "MasterChef" franchise never ceases to delight viewers who love a good, high-pressure, high-stakes cooking competition among chefs who are already at the top of their game, and that includes the UK's "MasterChef: The Professionals." Hosted and judged by celebrity chefs Gregg Wallace, Monica Galetti, and Marcus Waring, "MasterChef: The Professionals" pits credentialed professional chefs against one another to identify the best of the best. With the bar set so high, just about everything presented on the show promises to be a legitimate work of epicurean wonder. Nevertheless, high standards also mean the "wonder" so inspired may not actually be in the nature of "delighted awe" so much as "confusion" bordering on disbelief.
TV & VIDEOS
Mashed

Tim Burton Fans Need To Visit This NYC Bar Before They Die

Tim Burton's very name could make anyone think of the word "eccentric." Per IMDb, the beloved Hollywood moviemaker started his career working on Disney movies like "The Fox and the Hound" and "The Black Cauldron" before landing his big break directing the 1980's classic "Pee-Wee's Big Adventure." Burton was an immediate success, and it allowed him to carve out his niche of creating unconventional movies and characters that celebrated the morbid and macabre while garnering a cult following. In fact, we associate many of his films like "Beetlejuice," "Edward Scissorhands," "Sweeney Todd," and "The Nightmare before Christmas" with Halloween — though many enjoy them all year round. And for all those fans of the 1980s and 1990s artistry of Tim Burton, we have good news for you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mashed

The Food That Ina Garten Wasn't Allowed To Eat As A Child

If you are one of many people that absolutely adore Ina Garten, you are not alone. Known for her warm charm and relatable approach to cooking, hundreds of thousands of viewers just can't get enough of the "Barefoot Contessa." But the Emmy Award winning host also lived a long and interesting life before she emerged as a Food Network star. From getting her pilot license while her husband was serving in the Vietnam War, to working as a Budget Analyst in the White House during the Ford and Carter administration, Garten has proved herself as a multi-talented force of nature (via Good Housekeeping).
CELEBRITIES
