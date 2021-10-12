11 Top Chefs Who've Been Slammed By Critics

Like many of today's most notable chefs, Giada De Laurentiis developed an interest in food at a very young age. According to Insider, the Food Network star's family held grandiose meals every Sunday during her childhood that played a big part in her love for the culinary arts. However, the time she spent in the gourmet grocery store that her grandfather, movie producer Dino De Laurentiis, opened seemed to really solidify her passion for the field. "I was 12, and I would go there after school. I just fell in love with the whole scene," De Laurentiis told Time in 2006, also noting that her favorite part of the experience was "being in the kitchen, watching the customers come in and talk about what they liked and didn't like."

