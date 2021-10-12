CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Lucid aims at concerns about Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system with its new driver assistance technology

By Cromwell Schubarth
Silicon Valley Business Journal
Silicon Valley Business Journal
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lucid's "DreamDrive" doesn't have all of the features of Tesla's "Full Self-Driving" software, but it's designed to address a key concern raised by its rival's technology.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Birmingham Star

Samsung chips to offer greater self-driving in 2022 Tesla Cybertruck

An agreement between Tesla and Samsung, calling for the South Korean electronics company to manufacture the next-generation Tesla self-driving chip, the HW 4.0, is almost complete. Tesla is currently using its HW 3.0 supercomputer ship in electric cars assembled in the United States and China. Tesla and Samsung chose the...
BUSINESS
thedrive

2022 Lucid Air First Drive Review: 520 Miles of Range Aimed at Tesla

A 10-minute stint behind the wheel was enough to convince us that Lucid's here to make waves. It’s just an hour or so before the first 2022 Lucid Air all-electric production car officially rolls off the assembly line at Lucid’s factory in Casa Grande, Arizona. A section of the facility has been cordoned off to celebrate the occasion, replete with nightclub-style lighting and music, yet there’s a slight sense of tension in the air.
CARS
electrek.co

Tesla officially starts its ‘wider release’ of Full Self-Driving Beta in the US

Tesla has officially started its “wider release” of Full Self-Driving Beta in the US, which consists of slowly allowing more owners to download based on their “safety score.”. Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta. Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta (FSD) enables Tesla vehicles to virtually drive themselves both on highways and city streets...
CARS
electrek.co

Tesla wants to share ‘Full Self-Driving’ with other automakers when it has yet to deliver it to people who paid for it

Elon Musk is talking about licensing Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving” software to other automakers, but the company has yet to deliver the feature to Tesla owners who paid for it. At Tesla’s shareholder’s meeting yesterday, CEO Elon Musk announced that Tesla is considering licensing its “Full Self-Driving” (FSD) software to other...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Software#Dreamdrive
Autoblog

GM Ultra Cruise hands-free system will take on Tesla Full Self-Driving

GM announced Wednesday that it will introduce a new semi-self-driving suite above its Super Cruise offering. Dubbed Ultra Cruise, it will coexist with GM's existing tech as it goes toe-to-toe with Tesla's "Full Self-Driving." GM says it will be compatible with more than 2 million miles of U.S. and Canadian roadways (with lots of headroom for expansion) and operate in more than 95% of normal driving situations at launch.
CARS
CleanTechnica

Tesla Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta Rolls Out To ~1000 More Drivers — My 1st Impressions

Early this morning at about 3am ET/midnight California time, Tesla started rolling out access to “Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta” to Tesla owners who had gotten an average Safety Score of 100 and driven more than 100 miles since September 25. As noted previously, I was one of the ~1000 drivers who met those criteria. Therefore, the software update started just after 3am here in Florida and I immediately installed it so that it would be ready in the morning before it was time to take my girls to school.
CARS
knowtechie.com

GM is coming directly for Tesla with its new hand-free driving system

General Motors (GM) just announced Ultra Cruise, its next-generation, Level 2 advanced driver-assistance system. Unlike competing systems, GM says Ultra Cruise is “hands-free” and works for “95 percent of driving scenarios.”. The announcement came as part of GM’s annual investor event, where the carmaker also announced its intentions to become...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
mobilesyrup.com

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving beta releasing to some at end of week, Musk claims

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has tweeted that roughly 1,000 people with 100/100 safety scores in their Tesla EVs will start testing the Full Self-Driving beta version 10.2 (FSD 10.2). Once these drivers receive the update, the rollout will pause for several days so the company can assess its performance. If things go well, the update will start to roll out to other drivers with 99/100 scores and so on.
CARS
kezi.com

How Tesla can sell 'full self-driving' software that doesn't really drive itself

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said the company will roll out the latest beta version of its "full self-driving" software to 1,000 owners this weekend. Yet there aren't actually any self-driving cars for sale today, according to autonomous vehicle experts and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which regulates cars. Tesla's "full self-driving" is more like an enhanced cruise control, they say.
TECHNOLOGY
mobilesyrup.com

Musk delays Tesla Full Self-Driving beta release over ‘last minute concerns’

Earlier this week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter that the company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta would release to about 1,000 people. Musk has now backtracked, citing “last minute concerns about this build.”. Instead of releasing on Friday as expected, Musk tweeted Saturday morning that the FSD beta would...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Lucid's New DreamDrive Will Wipe The Floor With Tesla's Autopilot

Lucid has not concealed the fact that it wants to surpass Tesla in all the areas that count. Already, the new Lucid Air received an EPA rating of 520 miles, far more than what the Tesla Model S can manage. But a great EV is not about a good range alone. It needs to excel in other aspects as well. That's why Lucid has just announced the details of its new proprietary DreamDrive driver-assistance platform. Tesla's Autopilot and Full Self Driving systems have proven clever at best and downright dangerous at their worst, and Lucid now wants to position itself as a technology leader with DreamDrive. Hopefully, it won't suffer from the same foibles as Autopilot.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Tesla Full Self-Driving beta 10.2 rolls out to more owners -- perfect safety score required

Tesla's Full Self-Driving beta is now rolling out to more owners than ever after CEO Elon Musk confirmed early Monday morning beta 10.2 is ready for download. This latest update will be available to the current group of beta testers, but it also expands to owners who've achieved perfect safety scores over 100 miles of driving. These scores determine eligibility for FSD right now; Tesla wants only the most responsible drivers to use this system.
CARS
Complex

Elon Musk Addresses Delay of Tesla’s ‘Full Self-Driving’ Software

Elon Musk took to Twitter early Saturday morning to announce that Tesla has delayed the rollout of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software. “A few last minute concerns about this build,” Musk wrote. “Release likely on Sunday or Monday. Sorry for the delay.”. The news comes a year after Tesla began...
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' mode finally lands for regular owners in a watershed moment for autonomous cars

If you are one of the Tesla owners with a perfect safety score, you're in luck, as Tesla just unlocked wider access to its "Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta" feature at long last. Previously restricted to the curated few, the FSD Beta update rollout marks a watershed moment for Tesla's autonomous e-mobility aspirations. It ties its disparate efforts like Autopilot for highway driving or the Smart Summon parking feature together in a true door-to-door software package.
CARS
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Silicon Valley Business Journal

San Jose, CA
853
Followers
2K+
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

The Silicon Valley Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanjose

Comments / 0

Community Policy