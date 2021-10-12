Lucid aims at concerns about Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system with its new driver assistance technology

Lucid has not concealed the fact that it wants to surpass Tesla in all the areas that count. Already, the new Lucid Air received an EPA rating of 520 miles, far more than what the Tesla Model S can manage. But a great EV is not about a good range alone. It needs to excel in other aspects as well. That's why Lucid has just announced the details of its new proprietary DreamDrive driver-assistance platform. Tesla's Autopilot and Full Self Driving systems have proven clever at best and downright dangerous at their worst, and Lucid now wants to position itself as a technology leader with DreamDrive. Hopefully, it won't suffer from the same foibles as Autopilot.

