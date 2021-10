You are waiting in line for your grande triple-iced latte, and it feels like an eternity since you ordered. “I’m not an impatient person, but this is getting ridiculous,” you tell yourself with a sigh. However, with one scan of the room, you can see that the baristas are overworked, understaffed and facing the irritation of every person waiting. Customers need to check their lack of empathy and respect food service workers more. Increasing this respect is necessary to lessen the current labor shortage and create a better working environment for all employees.

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO