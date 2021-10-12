Ron Howard Says "Happy Days" Pressure Caused These Physical Symptoms
Ron Howard is known primarily as a director these days, but when he started his career way back in the late 1950s at the age of five, Howard was a child actor. His first major role came as Opie on The Andy Griffith Show, which ran from 1960 to 1968. A few years later, he landed another iconic character: Richie Cunningham on Happy Days. But, while Howard was already quite used to being on TV sets, appearing on the series was still stressful for the young actor. In his new memoir, Howard shares that the beginning of Happy Days' run took such a toll of him that he experienced physical symptoms in response to the pressure, particularly as it pertained to one co-star.bestlifeonline.com
