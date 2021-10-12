CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ron Howard Says "Happy Days" Pressure Caused These Physical Symptoms

By Lia Beck
Best Life
Best Life
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ron Howard is known primarily as a director these days, but when he started his career way back in the late 1950s at the age of five, Howard was a child actor. His first major role came as Opie on The Andy Griffith Show, which ran from 1960 to 1968. A few years later, he landed another iconic character: Richie Cunningham on Happy Days. But, while Howard was already quite used to being on TV sets, appearing on the series was still stressful for the young actor. In his new memoir, Howard shares that the beginning of Happy Days' run took such a toll of him that he experienced physical symptoms in response to the pressure, particularly as it pertained to one co-star.

bestlifeonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Ron Howard Says Griffith Was in ‘Genuine Pain’ Over His Marriage During the Show

Now in their 60s, Ron and Clint Howard’s public childhood is now delivering again in the form of a new memoir titled “The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family.” But, of course, the famous brothers have their fair share of knowledge on both topics as they grew up sharing the stage in Hollywood. The two co-wrote the book and offered a number of perspectives on their careers growing up and their experiences.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Griffith
Person
Ron Howard
Person
Garry Marshall
Person
Henry Winkler
Person
Clint Howard
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Clint Howard Reveals He Doesn’t Remember His First Appearance on the Show

Clint Howard might be one of the most prolific actors in Hollywood. Today, he has over 250 roles under his belt. A quick look at his IMDb profile shows that he’s never been too picky about his roles. He’s been in gritty slasher films, wholesome family TV shows, Star Wars, Star Trek, and just about everything in-between. However, he held his first role sixty years ago. He appeared alongside his brother Ron Howard on The Andy Griffith Show.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’: Here’s Who Ron Howard Says Should Play His Character in a Series Revival

For 10 years, from 1974 to 1984, former “The Andy Griffith Show” star Ron Howard played Richie Cunningham on “Happy Days.” Like Henry Winkler’s Fonzi, it’s nearly impossible to picture someone else playing Howard’s iconic character. But have you ever wondered who’d do the role justice if the show came back today? Well, the Richie actor turned acclaimed director has given it plenty of thought.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity News#Happy Days#Abc#The New York Post
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Why Ron Howard’s Parents Refused to Let Show Make a Line of ‘Opie’ Clothes

Ron Howard’s parents wanted him to be a normal kid. So when he was starring as Opie on The Andy Griffith Show, they said no to some lucrative endorsement deals. Rance and Jean Howard wanted to make sure their oldest son went to all his classes. They wanted him to play Little League baseball. But they said no to a deal of putting their son’s name on a line of Opie clothes from The Andy Griffith Show.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Before ‘Gilligan’s Island,’ Bob Denver was Joined by ‘Happy Days’ Actor Ron Howard on ‘Dobie Gillis’

Talk about your sitcom mashup, Outsiders. Bob Denver, before his success on “Gilligan’s Island,” starred in another show with Ron Howard. Howard, obviously, played Opie Taylor on “The Andy Griffith Show” and Richie Cunningham on “Happy Days.” So, what show did Denver and Howard both appear on at the same time? “Dobie Gillis,” or as it is formally called “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
metv.com

10 actors who played the same role as a kid and an adult

Some continued into spinoffs while others came back for reboots decades later. It can be hard for child actors to move past the characters that made them famous. Oftentimes, they leave Hollywood or transition to a job behind the camera. But some actors come back to the roles they played as youngsters, sometimes even playing them as adults for nearly as long as they did as kids!
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Ron and Clint Howard Talk Growing Up in Hollywood, New Book The Boys and a Happy Days Softball Team

Every now and then a book vividly takes you back to a different time and offers a new perspective. Or, in this case, two perspectives. The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family (October 12, William Morrow) by siblings Clint, 62, and Ron Howard, 67, offers a nostalgic insider peek at their journey from freckle-faced child actors to long careers in Hollywood. In dual narratives, Ron, now an Oscar-winning director, and Clint, a beloved character actor, talk about their start in classics like The Andy Griffith Show and Gentle Ben, what it was like to grow up in Hollywood and how a Happy Days softball game spawned a showbiz league. Plus, they explain how they wrote their book together: “I did find myself slipping back into scene building in my own mind, as we were talking about the moments, the memories that meant the most to us,” Ron says. Hear from the Howard boys here.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Ron Howard Almost Played a Popular Comic Strip Character Instead of Opie

Before he was Opie Taylor on The Andy Griffith Show, Ron Howard was almost Barnaby. Yes! That Barnaby. Don’t worry, I had to look it up too. Barnaby was a wildly popular comic strip in the 1940s. It followed a 5-year-old boy and his guardian angel Mr. O’Malley. It inspired many major comics that followed it such as Peanuts and Family Circus, according to MeTV. In 1959, Hollywood decided to turn the beloved strip into a holiday movie. The idea was to show that the two-dimensional characters would translate easily into flesh-and-blood actors. That TV movie would act as a pilot for a sitcom.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Review: Ron and Clint Howard reveal Hollywood success story

“The Boys,” by Ron Howard and Clint Howard (William Morrow)“What was it like growing up on TV?” That’s the question, along with the death of their father in 2017, that prompted Ron Howard and his brother, Clint, to co-write a memoir of their childhood. “The Boys” is exactly what you’d expect from the big brother who played Opie Taylor and Richie Cunningham and his younger sibling, most famous as a child actor for his three-year role opposite a bear in “Gentle Ben.” It’s wholesome, earnest and contains just enough tidbits about Mayberry and “Happy Days” to satisfy ardent fans.The bothers...
CELEBRITIES
pbs.org

How “The Boys” Ron & Clint Howard Survived Child Stardom

We turn to two Hollywood brothers who made their names in some of America's best-loved family classics. Ron and Clint Howard were the child stars of hit shows like "Happy Days" and "Gentle Ben." You might not know Clint as well as Ron, but both had successful performing careers. Despite that, it's their decades of brotherhood that they've chosen to celebrate in their new joint memoir "The Boys."
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

Best Life

New York City, NY
101K+
Followers
6K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!

 https://bestlifeonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy