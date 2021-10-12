Assault charges dropped against Texas woman abused as child

DENTON, Texas (AP) - Sexual assault charges have been dropped against a Texas woman who, as a child, had been rescued from a closet after suffering horrific abuse. Lauren Kavanaugh was indicted in 2019 on three counts of sexual assault of a child. Authorities said at the time that Kavanaugh admitted having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl she met through a Facebook page Kavanaugh used to support and befriend other abuse victims.