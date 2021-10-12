CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State football: Kirk Herbstreit breaks down Buckeyes' remaining schedule

By Matt Howe
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ohio State Buckeyes are 5-1 and ranked No. 6 overall in the country as they enter their bye week. Their only loss on the season came against the Oregon Ducks in Week 2. Since the loss to Oregon, the Buckeyes have won four games in a row in blowout fashion over Tulsa, Akron, Rutgers, and Maryland. During a recent edition of The ESPN College Football Podcast, Kirk Herbstreit broke down Ohio State’s remaining schedule.

