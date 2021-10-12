CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shinedown Announces 2022 North American Tour

By Side Stage Magazine
Cover picture for the articleIncluding The Wiltern in Los Angeles on January 28. General On Sale Available October 15 On Shinedown.com. (Photo Credit: Sanjay Parikh) New York, NY – [October 12, 2021] – Multi-platinum rock band Shinedown has announced their 2022 North American Tour, Shinedown Live In Concert. Kicking off in San Francisco on January 26, the upcoming 22-date outing will see the acclaimed quartet travel throughout the West Coast, Canada, and more, with stops in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver, Las Vegas, Seattle, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal. Pop Evil and Ayron Jones will support on select dates.

