Shinedown Announces 2022 North American Tour

Symphonic Metal legends Nightwish have announced a headline tour of North America next spring. The 10-date trek will kick off on May 6th, 2022 in Toronto with stops in New York, Chicago, and Denver before concluding in Los Angeles for two back-to-back shows at The Wiltern on May 20 and May 21. Opening all dates of the tour the tour will be special guests Beast In Black. Nightwish released their latest album, Human. :II: Nature. in April of 2020 (read our review here).

ROCK MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO