Benchmarks Muted After Slashed Global Growth Forecast
The major indexes are struggling for direction this afternoon, after fresh data from the U.S. Labor Department showed job openings in August fell sharply to 10.4 million, while workers quit retail and food jobs at record levels. Also weighing on investor sentiment is the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) slashed global growth forecast, which comes amid supply chain and Covid-related issues. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is only 10 points higher at midday, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) and S&P 500 Index (SPX) are just below breakeven.www.schaeffersresearch.com
