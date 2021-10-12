CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benchmarks Muted After Slashed Global Growth Forecast

By Jake Scott
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe major indexes are struggling for direction this afternoon, after fresh data from the U.S. Labor Department showed job openings in August fell sharply to 10.4 million, while workers quit retail and food jobs at record levels. Also weighing on investor sentiment is the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) slashed global growth forecast, which comes amid supply chain and Covid-related issues. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is only 10 points higher at midday, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) and S&P 500 Index (SPX) are just below breakeven.

Schaeffer's Investment Research

S&P 500, Nasdaq on Track for Sixth-Straight Win

The major benchmarks are pacing for higher closes today, as corporate America continues to turn in stellar earnings reports. Also boosting sentiment today is a rise from Bitcoin (BTC), which broke back above $65,000 -- earlier trading at a record high of $66,979.60 -- following the debut of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy exchange traded fund (ETF), the first bitcoin-linked ETF. In response, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) and S&P 500 Index (SPX) are pacing for their sixth-straight wins, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is up around 125 points. Elsewhere, Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), is moving lower, set for its lowest close since Aug. 13.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Stock Futures Muted as Earnings Trickle in

Stock futures are mixed this morning, as investors unpack a slew of corporate earnings, including reports from Netflix (NFLX) and United Airlines (UAL). Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) futures are modestly in the red, while the S&P 500 (SPX) lays flat before the bell, and Nasdaq-100 (NDX) futures inch higher -- looking to extend the index's five-day win streak. Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading above 64,000, and is very close to surpassing its record highs.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Abbott Laboratories stock surges after big profit and sales beats, and upbeat full-year outlook

Shares of Abbott Laboratories rallied 2.8% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the health care company reported third-quarter profit and sales that rose well above expectations, with the strongest growth seen in its diagnostics business, and provided an upbeat full-year outlook. Net income rose to $2.52 billion, or $1.17 a share, from $1.76 billion, or 69 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.40 from 98 cents to beat the FactSet consensus of 94 cents. Sales grew 23.4% to $10.93 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $9.56 billion, as nutrition sales rose 9.6%, diagnostics sales increased 48.2%, established pharmaceuticals sales grew 15.15 and medical devices sales rose 14.6%. Sales growth outpaced the 13.9% rise in operating costs and expenses. For 2021, the company expects adjusted EPS of $5.00 to $5.10, compared with the FactSet consensus of $4.46. Abbott Labs' stock has gained 9.0% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has rallied 20.3%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Dow Scores Record High, S&P 500 Nabs Six Straight

The Dow surged to an all-time intraday peak on Wednesday, notching its second-highest close on record. The S&P 500 also came within a chip shot of a record peak on the way to a sixth-straight win, while the Nasdaq snapped a five-day win streak with a muted loss. A slowing of Covid-19 cases along with last week's producer price index (PPI) reading is stoking the Dow's recent rally.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Labor Department#Imf#Benchmarks#The U S Labor Department#Covid#Dji#Nasdaq Composite#Ixic#Nike#Abnb#Rrd#Trex#Ocugen Inc Lrb Nasdaq#Ocgn#Indian#Bharat Biotech#Rr Donnelley Sons Co#Chatham Asset Management
InvestorPlace

7 Stocks That Could Weather the Stock Market Correction

The market has seen a pullback from the highs. What too many investors forget is just how healthy a stock market correction can be. Not only does it evaporate some of the froth that can develop, but it provides great buying opportunities in tons of sectors and individual names. The...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 end higher but narrowly miss closing highs as Fed's Beige Book shows inflation pressures remain

The S&P 500 index and Dow industrials closed higher on Wednesday, barely missing a finish at record closing highs as investors parsed the Federal Reserve's latest Beige Book showing the U.S. economy is growing at a modest to moderate pace, but remains under pressure from inflation and labor shortages. Strong third quarter corporate earnings are helping investors overcome some doubts about the impact of the coronavirus delta variant, supply-chain disruptions and the Federal Reserve's likely move to start withdrawing some of its easy-money policies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average close 0.4% higher at 35,609, missing its Aug. 16 closing...
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

S&P 500, Nasdaq Nab 5th-Straight Wins as Earnings Impress

Another round of well-received earnings helped boost markets today, with the Dow adding 198 points, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 both nabbed their fifth-consecutive daily wins. Additionally, both the Dow and S&P 500 now sit less than 1% from their record highs. Several big names were in the spotlight, with Dow members Travelers (TRV), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Procter & Gamble (PG) all posting quarterly profits that topped expectations, though the latter-most dropped after announcing it was raising its prices due to a number of external factors. Meanwhile, investors will be eyeing reports from tech-giant Netflix (NFLX) and flight concern United Airlines (UAL) after tonight's close.
STOCKS
chatsports.com

Global Bisphosphonate Drug Market Forecast 2021 to 2028 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Application And Segment with Growth Rate, Competitive Trends and Regional Outlook.

DataIntelo published a latest research report on Bisphosphonate Drug Market 2021. The Research Report is a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the global Bisphosphonate Drug Market. The report provides detailed information about current trends, drivers, and challenges facing this industry. This research not only helps companies take accurate business decisions; it also grants them an advantage over their competitors by providing crucial intel into what direction to go next.
MARKETS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Pinterest Stock Bubbling as Earnings Loom

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) stock was in focus yesterday, after Credit Suisse slashed its price target on the social media company by $20 to $62 from $82. The analyst in coverage cited a slowdown of user activity on the platform, which specializes in the sharing of projects and various decorative ideas. Today though, PINS is up 3.4% to trade at $55.40, at last check.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Stocks Move Higher, Sentiment Boosted by Strong Earnings

Stock are extending their leads this afternoon, as strong third-quarter earnings reports continue to roll in. In turn, sentiment is rising despite rising cases of Covid-19, and the impact of the virus on the supply chain, which threatens to derail corporate America's profit recovery. Keeping a lid on gains, however, is a slew of economic data, including a wider-than-expected drop in housing starts and disappointing building permits data. At last check, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is up around 145 points, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) and S&P 500 Index (SPX) also sport considerable leads.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 retakes 4,500 and rises for fifth straight session to clinch longest win streak in 2 months; Bitcoin ETF rises

U.S. stock benchmarks on Tuesday finished solidly higher for another session, putting the main indexes near closing highs, supported by strong corporate earnings, despite the spread of the coronavirus delta variant and supply-chain disruptions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.6% to 35,457, the S&P 500 index finished up 0.7% to around 4,519, gaining for a fifth straight session, matching the longest win streak since Aug. 25; while the Nasdaq Composite Index ended 0.7% higher at 15,129. Separately, the first exchange-traded fund linked to bitcoin got off to a solid start in its first trading day on the NYSE. The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF closed up 4.7% as bitcoin prices trading near an all-time high around $65,000. The ProShares bitcoin ETF is pegged to bitcoin futures, and offers indirect exposure to the world's No. 1 crypto.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF trades up 2.6% in Tuesday debut on the NYSE

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF was trading higher Tuesday morning, in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange, marking a milestone for the nascent crypto sector. The ProShares fund, up 2.6%, is the first ETF that offers exposure to bitcoin , a virtual asset that has only existed since 2009. The offering from ProShares comes after a number of proposals to launch a bitcoin ETF that were rejected by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Comments in the summer from SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, suggesting that he might be receptive to approving an ETF that was pegged to futures contracts, paved to way for fund providers to propose a futures-linnked ETF. Gensler has said that futures offer investors greater protections than a fund that is linked to bitcoin directly. Futures are derivative financial contracts that provide investors exposure to price moves in an underlying asset. However, the value of futures contracts sometimes diverge from the underlying asset, which is one of a number of criticisms of a bitcoin futures ETF.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks open lower after China slowdown as investors await earnings

Major U.S. stock indexes kicked off the week on a soft note Monday, under pressure after data showed slowing economic growth in China, and as investors awaited a heavy slate of corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 153 points, or 0.4%, to 35,143, while the S&P 500 was down 0.4% at 4,455 and the Nasdaq Composite gave up 0.3% to trade at 14,853. China reported 4.9% year-over-year growth in the third quarter, a big slowdown from the 7.9% recorded in the second quarter as construction output slowed.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Kulicke & Soffa raises dividend to lift implied yield above the S&P 500's

Shares of Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. rose 0.6% in premarket trading Monday, after the Singapore-based semiconductor company said it has raised its quarterly dividend by 21.4%. The new quarterly dividend of 17 cents a share, up from 14 cents, will be payable Jan. 10 to shareholders of record on Dec. 23. Based on Friday's stock closing price of $49.20, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.38%, which compares with the yield for the VanEck Semiconductor ETF's yield of 0.57% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.35%. The stock's gain bucked the weakness in Kulicke & Soffa's peers and the broader stock market, as the semiconductor ETF dropped 0.8% in premarket trading while futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.5%.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Stock Futures Lower as China's GDP Weighs

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) are down 178 points at last check, while S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 (NDX) futures are pointed lower as well, looking to pull back from last week's impressive gains. China's slimmer-than-expected third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) reading, which showed a 4.9% rise, is weighing on sentiment today. Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate Crude jumped above the $83 level, its highest since October 2014, and Bitcoin (BTC) is creeping toward its record highs.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Could Investor Pessimism Have Reached Its Peak?

“With standard October expiration on Friday and a huge build-up of put open interest at the 400-430 strikes, the risk of a delta-hedge selloff increases if the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY – 437.86) breaks 430, equivalent to the SPX hitting 4,300 in the upcoming days. If the SPY remains above these put strikes, there will be supportive expiration and short covering related to that put open interest, which is a plus for bulls.”
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Benchmarks Pare Losses on Upbeat Earnings Outlook

The major benchmarks are paring earlier losses at midday, fresh off of their best week in months as earnings season kicks off. Overseas news, namely a weaker-than-expected third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) reading out of China, as well as lackluster U.S. industrial production data, put pressure on the indexes out of the gate. However, Wall Street is betting on more upside from positive earnings releases, with 80% of the S&P 500 Index (SPX) components that have reported turning in upbeat results, sending the index toward its third-highest quarterly growth rate since 2010.
STOCKS

