CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Oilfield job growth in September was the slowest in months thanks to delta surge

By Paul Takahashi
Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. oilfield services and equipment sector added the fewest jobs in five months as the ongoing surge in COVID-19 infections continues to slow job growth nationally. Employment in the sector, dominated by companies like Halliburton, Schlumberger and Baker Hughes, rose by an estimated 1,914 jobs in September. The 0.3 percent job growth is the slowest rate since April when sector employment rose by 1,352 jobs. More broadly, the U.S. economy in September created 194,000 jobs, the fewest in nine months as the delta variant slowed hiring in many sectors, including restaurants and schools.

www.houstonchronicle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
wxxinews.org

Business Report: Job growth at small businesses slows in September

A recent Paychex/IHS Small Business Employment Watch report shows that while small and medium sized businesses continue to see job gains compared to a year ago, the rate of growth has slowed. Monroe County announces an extension for the small business program called Fast Forward Monroe 2.0. And Xerox acquires...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
KBUR

Delta variant and worker shortage keep a lid on job growth

Washington (AP)- U.S. employers added just 194,000 jobs in September, a second straight tepid gain and evidence that the pandemic has kept its grip on the economy, with many companies struggling to fill millions of open jobs. Friday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the unemployment rate sank...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Industry
Houston, TX
Business
City
China, TX
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

September created thousands of less jobs than previous months

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTVO) – The September Jobs Report is out, and the numbers missed predictions by a lot. 194,000 new jobs were created in September. That is down from the 366,000 jobs added to the labor force in August. President Biden and others blame the COVID-19 delta variant for the lackluster numbers, while Republicans said […]
JOBS
theeastcountygazette.com

COVID-19: Delta Variant Keeps Job Openings Low in September

With the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus still ravaging many parts of the US, job openings remain low, with employers reporting only 194,000 job openings in September. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate fell by 0.4 percentage points to 4.8 percent in September. The number of unemployed persons fell by 710,000 to 7.7 million.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Financial Times

US jobs growth underwhelms again in September

The pace of US jobs growth stalled for a second straight month, raising questions about whether the Federal Reserve can begin scaling back its enormous pandemic-era monetary stimulus as early as next month. Employers in the world’s largest economy added just 194,000 jobs in September, falling short of the disappointing...
BUSINESS
AFP

Delta wave tossed wrench into US job market in September

The US economy was predicted to add hundreds of thousands of jobs last month but instead gained only 194,000 as the Delta variant of Covid-19 again denied President Joe Biden the soaring labor market he is banking on -- at least for now. Biden has been banking on an economic revival to build support for his presidency-defining spending bills while also fending off the Republican opposition's attempts to use the country's debt limit to force a retreat on his ambitious agenda. 
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Oilfield#Oil Field Services
The Fiscal Times

September Job Growth Weakest This Year

Battered by a wave of Covid-19 infections and a major storm in the Southeast, the U.S. economy added just 194,000 jobs in September, the Labor Department announced Friday, falling well short of economists’ expectations for an increase of 500,000 or more. The month saw the weakest pace of job growth this year.
ECONOMY
BBC

US adds 194,000 jobs in September as Delta hits hiring

The US added 194,000 jobs in September while the unemployment rate fell to 4.8%, official figures show. However, the growth was much less than expected as the Delta variant of Covid continued to drag on the economy. There were notable job gains in hospitality, retail and transportation, while employment in...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
China
my9nj.com

September jobs report: US adds weak 194K jobs as delta maintains hold

WASHINGTON - U.S. employers added just 194,000 jobs in September, a second straight tepid gain and evidence that the pandemic has kept its grip on the economy, with many companies struggling to fill millions of open jobs. Friday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the unemployment rate sank...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Wenatchee World

School hiring decline, worker shortages curb U.S. job growth in September

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. economy created the fewest jobs in nine months in September amid a drop in hiring at schools and worker shortages, but ebbing COVID-19 cases and the end of generous unemployment benefits could boost employment gains in the months ahead. Though the Labor Department’s closely watched...
EDUCATION
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospitals post September job losses after 2 straight months of gains

Hospitals lost jobs in September, after gaining them the previous two months, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Hospitals lost 8,100 jobs in September, compared to 3,200 jobs added in August and 18,300 added in July. Overall, healthcare saw a loss of 17,500...
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS News

U.S. job growth slows for second straight month

According to the Labor Department, the United States added 194,000 jobs in September, less than half of what economists had projected. CBSN's Tanya Rivero spoke to Joel Payne, a CBS News political contributor and Democratic strategist, and Libby Cantrill, the head of public policy for the investment firm PIMCO, about the state of the economy as President Biden makes the case for social and climate investment.
U.S. POLITICS
Apple Insider

App Store sees strongest growth in months in September

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission when you buy through our links. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple'sApp Store saw its fastest growth rate in months in September, outperforming investment bank Morgan Stanley's net revenue forecasts and implying a strong Services result for the company's fourth quarter.
TECHNOLOGY
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer Secret Governmental Contracts: “Shift Risk And Maximize Profits”

The novel coronavirus is still making a nightmare out of our lives, and this will continue until the covid 19 pandemics is held under control. Authorities and experts have been telling the world that vaccines are the ones that can slow this down, along with viable treatments. There are a...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy