Gov. Greg Abbott Issues Executive Order That Prohibits Businesses in Texas From Requiring Employees, Consumers To Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Illinois State Representative Tom Weber has introduced House Bill 4174, prohibiting requiring school children receive COVID-19 vaccinations. "Amends the School Code. In provisions concerning the health examinations and immunizations that school children are required to receive, provides that a child may not be required to submit proof of having received an immunization against COVID-19 upon enrolling in school nor may a child already enrolled in school be required to receive an immunization against COVID-19. Amends the Communicable Disease Prevention Act. Pursuant to the School Code provisions, prohibits the Department of Public Health from adopting any rules that require children to receive an immunization against COVID-19. Effective immediately."

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO