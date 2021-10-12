Gov. Greg Abbott Issues Executive Order That Prohibits Businesses in Texas From Requiring Employees, Consumers To Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Monday banning vaccine mandates in the state. The executive order states that no business or other entity in Texas can require employees and consumers to the COVID-19 vaccine. Abbott's executive order also states that this one overrules vaccine mandates imposed by local officials.www.hngn.com
