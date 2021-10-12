CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Lafayette Urban Ministry offers free haircuts on Wednesdays

 8 days ago
The Lafayette Urban Ministry is located two blocks away from downtown Lafayette and one block from the CityBus center.  David Hickey | Senior Photographer

The Lafayette Urban Ministry will offer free haircuts on Wednesday, according to a Tuesday press release.

The free haircuts will be given at the LUM office at 420 N 4th St. every second Wednesday of every month at 12:30 p.m. The event is first come first served, so no appointments are necessary, the press release states.

To be eligible for a free haircut, LUM is asking attendees to be fully vaccinated and wearing a mask, and be symptom free. Guests must also be a Tippecanoe county resident and 18 years old or accompanied by a parent.

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

