Lafayette Urban Ministry offers free haircuts on Wednesdays

The Lafayette Urban Ministry is located two blocks away from downtown Lafayette and one block from the CityBus center. David Hickey | Senior Photographer

The Lafayette Urban Ministry will offer free haircuts on Wednesday, according to a Tuesday press release.

The free haircuts will be given at the LUM office at 420 N 4th St. every second Wednesday of every month at 12:30 p.m. The event is first come first served, so no appointments are necessary, the press release states.

To be eligible for a free haircut, LUM is asking attendees to be fully vaccinated and wearing a mask, and be symptom free. Guests must also be a Tippecanoe county resident and 18 years old or accompanied by a parent.