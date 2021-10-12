Mudvayne Have Added A New Guitarist/Vocalist To Their Lineup
Mudvayne look to have expanded their ranks with the addition of a new guitarist/backing vocalist. That newcomer to the group is Marcus Rafferty, who made his onstage debut with the band at this past weekend’s ‘Aftershock Festival‘ in Sacramento, CA. It is unclear if he is joining the band as a full-time member or merely helping flesh out their live lineup. The band themselves also don’t appear to have addressed his addition.www.theprp.com
Comments / 0