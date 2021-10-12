CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Jets’ have glaring issues, some of which could persist

By Elite Sports NY
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis was always supposed to be a developmental season for the Jets. But it wasn’t supposed to be an ugly one, which is exactly what it is right now. Gang Green possesses various issues, all of which could persist given the team’s tough upcoming schedule. Slow starts. The Jets need...

