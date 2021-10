Mississippi State (3-3) will travel to Vanderbilt (2-5) this weekend. The road game to Nashville will be the first for the Bulldogs in the series since 2009. The two teams have met twice in Starkville since that meeting including last year's hard fought 24-17 Bulldog win. That game also provided Will Rogers with his first collegiate start. Much of the discussion this week has centered around Rogers' health. While Bulldog head football coach Mike Leach has been mum on the topic, the talented sophomore is expected to start on Saturday.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO