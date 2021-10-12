CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Eagles Players Speak To Media

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MBJgI_0cOuat6i00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles players will speak with the media on Tuesday afternoon. The press conferences are expected to begin at 1:15 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly.

  • What: Eagles players to speak with media
  • When: Tuesday, Oct. 12
  • Time: 1:15 p.m.
  • Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBSN Philly

The Birds are on a short week and host the Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.

Comments / 0

Related
97.3 ESPN

Report: Several Teams Calling Eagles About Two Names

The Eagle are without tight end Dallas Goedert on Thursday night, meaning Zach Ertz will be the primary tight end target in the passing game. However moving forward the tandem could be split up for good. Eagles Coverage: Jalen Hurts can enter elite company vs Tampa. "Several teams around the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
The Spun

Dolphins Reportedly Signing Former Eagles Wide Receiver

Earlier this week, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprising decision regarding one of the team’s wide receivers. Following the team’s win over the Carolina Panthers this weekend, the Eagles released wide receiver Travis Fulgham. The move comes a year to the day after Fulgham had a breakout game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cbsn Philly#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
tigernet.com

Former Clemson WR signs with new NFL team

Former Clemson receiver Deon Cain has found his way back onto an NFL roster. Cain was announced as signing with the practice squad for the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday. Cain was last on a roster with the Baltimore Ravens earlier this year before getting waived after going on the injured reserve (head).
NFL
CBS Philly

Eagles Trade TE Zach Ertz To Arizona Cardinals For CB Tay Gowan, 2022 5th-Round Pick

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Zach Ertz’s time as a Philadelphia Eagle has come to an end. The Eagles are sending the three-time Pro Bowl tight end to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 5th-round pick. Trade: The Eagles have acquired CB Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick from Arizona in exchange for TE Zach Ertz. pic.twitter.com/bKIhzqbdKg — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 15, 2021 Howie Roseman says while they didn’t call Arizona back until Friday, Ertz knew going into Thursday night’s game against the Buccaneers that it was going to be his last game at Lincoln Financial Field. Ertz...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
lineups.com

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers Matchup Preview (10/10/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers Matchup Preview (10/10/21) The Panthers finally suffered their first loss of the season last week in a 36-28 defeat to the Cowboys that wasn’t quite as close as the final score indicated – Carolina scored two touchdowns late after the game was already out of hand. The Panthers’ offense was much more predictable without Christian McCaffrey, and they will hope to have him back soon. Meanwhile, the Eagles suffered their second-straight blowout defeat and have all sorts of issues to sort out on both sides of the ball. Both teams will hope this game can be a chance to rebound from recent losses.
NFL
Fox 46 Charlotte

WATCH LIVE: Eagles vs. Panthers (Sunday at 1 pm, Fox 46 Charlotte)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is proving he’s more than capable of running an NFL offense. WATCH LIVE: Eagles vs. Panthers (1 pm, Fox 46 Charlotte) The next thing he needs to do is win some games. Philadelphia’s second-round pick in 2020 is 2-6 as a starter over the past two seasons […]
NFL
973espn.com

Listen Live: Philadelphia Eagles vs Las Vegas Raiders on 97.3 ESPN

The Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) continue the 2021 NFL season on Sunday afternoon against the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2). Get all the coverage right here for this weeks matchup. (Due to NFL rules, Eagles football can not be heard in the mobile app or web stream) Eagles Radio Network coverage starts...
NFL
Wbt.com

Panthers look to rebound versus the Philadelphia Eagles

The Panthers face another dynamic young quarterback when they take on the Eagles at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday. Kick-off is set for 1:00 on WBT. The Panthers are looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season. But they’re still 3-1 on the year and could have star running back Christian McCaffrey back for this one.
NFL
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy