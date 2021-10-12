WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Eagles Players Speak To Media

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles players will speak with the media on Tuesday afternoon. The press conferences are expected to begin at 1:15 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly.

What: Eagles players to speak with media

When: Tuesday, Oct. 12

Time: 1:15 p.m.

Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBSN Philly

The Birds are on a short week and host the Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.