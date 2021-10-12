Miami Police Trying To Determine If Three Shooting Scenes Are Connected

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are trying to determine if three shooting scenes early Tuesday morning are connected.

Just before 6 a.m., police received a ShotSpotter alert about gunfire at NW 28TH Avenue and NW 17 Street. Police officers and crime scene investigators found several bullet casings in the middle of the road.

Someone who lives nearby said he heard seven to 10 shots. Not far away, there’s a home with a bullet hole in the window. This may be from a stray bullet. No one was injured in the house.

Not far away, near an adult club on South River Drive — another scene complete with an SUV with a bullet hole in the windshield. Police said two people were shot, one in the arm, the other was grazed. One went to Kendall Regional Medical Center, the other to Jackson Memorial Hospital.