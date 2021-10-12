CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Police Trying To Determine If Three Shooting Scenes Are Connected

By Ted Scouten
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OM7qv_0cOualI800

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are trying to determine if three shooting scenes early Tuesday morning are connected.

Just before 6 a.m., police received a ShotSpotter alert about gunfire at NW 28TH Avenue and NW 17 Street. Police officers and crime scene investigators found several bullet casings in the middle of the road.

Someone who lives nearby said he heard seven to 10 shots. Not far away, there’s a home with a bullet hole in the window. This may be from a stray bullet. No one was injured in the house.

Not far away, near an adult club on South River Drive — another scene complete with an SUV with a bullet hole in the windshield. Police said two people were shot, one in the arm, the other was grazed. One went to Kendall Regional Medical Center, the other to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

CBS Miami

Jason Banegas, Accused Of Killing Hollywood Officer Yandy Chirino, Has Extensive Arrest Record

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A teenage suspect who is accused of shooting and killing 28-year-old Hollywood Police Officer Yandy Chirino has an extensive arrest record, according to records. CBS4’s Peter D’Oench reports that those records show that 18-year-old Jason Banegas has been arrested at least 7 times as a juvenile, mostly for allegedly breaking into cars and grand theft, and has an arrest record that started at the age of 12. According to one arrest report from January 9th of 2017, on the day after Christmas in 2016 Banegas and his accomplices ransacked Comstock Elementary School in N.W. Miami-Dade. The report said, “The defendant...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

SEE IT – West Park Puppy Theft Leads To Shootout Caught On Camera

WEST PARK (CBSMiami) – A shootout over a pair of purloined puppies took place in West Park on Monday night and it was captured on home surveillance video. A woman who raises “Micro Bully” puppies said three young men came to her home and asked about buying a couple of the dogs. Once inside, the woman said they pulled a gun and told her not to move. When they attempted to steal two of the puppies, she fought back, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The teens then fled the woman’s home with two of the dogs. The woman grabbed a gun...
WEST PARK, FL
CBS Miami

Woman Killed In Florida City Bus Stop Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A deadly shooting at a Florida City bus stop early Tuesday morning. It happened around 4:20 a.m. near SW 3rd Avenue and W Palm Drive. A witness said there were people waiting at a bus stop when someone pulled up and started shooting. When Florida City police arrived they found that a woman in her 40s had been shot and killed. They contacted Miami-Dade police which took over the investigation. Miami-Dade police said the shooting was a domestic incident.
FLORIDA CITY, FL
CBS Miami

Pompano Beach Teen Accused Of Making School Threat

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Fort Lauderdale high school student accused of making school threats online has been charged. On Monday, Fort Lauderdale police said investigating several incidents involving threats of a school shooting posted to social media. The threats were made against three schools: Dillard High School, Stranahan High School and William Dandy Middle School. These threats were posted on several social media platforms beginning Friday evening continuing through Sunday. Each of the threats alluded to a future school shooting. On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of an 18-year-old Stranahan High student who lives in Pompano Beach. They said he was responsible for one of the threatening social media posts. He’s been charged with making an electronic or written threat to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting. Police believe he had the means to carry out the threat, therefore, he was charged accordingly. This was the second school threat arrest this week. On Monday, a South Plantation High School tenth grader was arrested after she reportedly made online threats against Miramar High School.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Arrest Affidavit: Accused Hollywood Cop Killer Jason Banegas Claims He Was Trying To Kill Himself In Struggle With Slain Officer Yandy Chirino

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Accused cop killer Jason Banegas claimed he was trying to shoot and kill himself in a fatal struggle with officer Yandy Chirino, according to the arrest affidavit. On Tuesday evening, a vigil was held at Hollywood Police Headquarters. The parents of slain officer Yandy Chirino were joined by the police chief and hundreds of other mourners. Banegas, 18, is accused of shooting and killing Chirino late Sunday. Banegas was ordered to stay in jail without bond on Tuesday morning. Jason Banegas (Source: Broward Sheriff’s Office) In his first appearance, we learned Banegas was released from jail in Miami-Dade County about...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

Police Find Body In Miramar While Looking For Missing Person

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miramar police were investigating a missing person’s case Tuesday when they say they came across a body in the bushes. The body was found in the area of Miramar Blvd and South University Drive. Police said they are unable to identify the body and will be waiting for an autopsy report. Authorities said they were looking for a missing 18-year-old man, when a blood stain led them to the body. Detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
MIRAMAR, FL
CBS Miami

Missing Miami Woman Yennyfer Rodriguez Found

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police say have found 35-year-old Yennyfer Rodriguez who was reported missing earlier this week. On Tuesday, police said she was last seen Monday near 6250 NE 1st Place wearing a red shirt, black pants, and slippers. Rodriguez has an intellectual disability and suffers from diabetes. Police said when they located Rodriguez she was in good health and has been reunited with her caregivers.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Accused Hollywood Cop Killer Jason Banegas Transferred To Broward Jail

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The suspect in the murder of Hollywood police officer Yandy Chirino was transferred from the police department to the Broward County Jail on Monday evening. Wearing a white jumpsuit and mask, Jason Banegas, 18-years-old, was walked out of the police department around 7:45 p.m. and placed into a patrol car in front of the media. WATCH: Perp Walk   “He has an extensive arrest history and will be charged with the following, armed burglary, battery on a law enforcement officer, carrying a concealed firearm violation, grand theft of a firearm, resisting with violence, and first-degree murder,” said Police Chief Chris...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

Hollywood Police Officer Found Dead In Car At Broward Mall On Same Day Another Officer Was Killed In Line Of Duty

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – On the same day the Hollywood Police Department was reeling from news of the death of officer Yandy Chirino who was shot on duty, another officer who was found dead in a car at the Broward mall in nearby Plantation. “It has been an extremely sad day for the Hollywood Police Department,” the agency said in a statement. “One of our officers who was off duty, unexpectedly passed away. Plantation Police is handling the death investigation. No other information will be given at this time.” Flag flies at half-staff outside the Hollywood Police Department on Oct. 18, 2021. (CBS4) The flag outside the Hollywood Police Department is now flying at half-staff. Officer Chirino, 28, who had been with the department since 2017, was responding Sunday night to a call about a suspicious incident near the Emerald Hills Country Club when he was shot during an altercation. He died at nearby Memorial Regional Hospital. The suspect, 18-year-old Jason Vanegas, is charged with armed burglary, battery on a law enforcement officer, carrying a concealed firearm violation, grand theft of a firearm, resisting arrest with violence and first-degree murder.  
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

Community Mourns Loss Of Hollywood Police Officer Yandy Chirino Killed In The Line Of Duty

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Twenty-four hours after Hollywood police officer Yandy Chirino was killed while on duty, the neighborhood where he was shot is marked with a sea of blue ribbons. “[It’s to] show empathy because we’re thankful to police for being here,” said 13-year-old Penina Schwartz. The Emerald Hills community is in disbelief and in grief. “Literally in the epicenter of our community is just so tragic and so upsetting,” said her mother, Meghann Schwartz. Video posted on the Ring app spread throughout the community showed someone on a bike checking for unlocked cars. Hollywood Police haven’t confirmed the person is 18-year-old Jason Banegas,...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

Miya Marcano’s Family Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Apartment Complex, Deceased Suspect

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The family of Miya Marcano, the Broward county woman whose body was found in a wooded area near Orlando, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit for negligence against Arden Villas, the apartment complex where Miya lived and worked in central Florida. The 19-year-old was a sophomore at Orlando’s Valencia College. She was a graduate of Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines. Miya Marcano lived and worked at the Arden Villas apartments in Orlando where she was last seen on Sept. on Sept. 24.(Source: WESH via CNN) The suit was filed Monday night in Orange County and lists the apartment complex, its...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Miami

Former BSO Employee Julio Chang Faces Charges In Capitol Attack

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A former Broward County Sheriff’s Office employee has been charged with multiple counts stemming from his alleged participation in the January 6 Capitol attack. Authorities said Julio Cesar Chang was arrested Wednesday in Florida. Investigators said the FBI received an anonymous tip in March claiming that Chang posted about his part in the riot on Facebook. Posts included pictures with the caption, “The deplorables have taken back our country.” According to documents, Chang entered the Capitol Building at approximately 3:03 p.m. on January 6, 2021, through the Rotunda doors on the east side of the building. Chang faces the following charges: – Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds – Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds – Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building – Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Parkland Families Say They Want The Death Penalty

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After three years, the person, police say is responsible for mass shooting Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will be in court to face the charges but for many of the victims and their families, the day couldn’t have come sooner. “I believe there’s a place in hell for him and it’s waiting,” said School Board Member Debbie Hixon. She is unapologetic when it comes to her option of Nikolas Cruz. Cruz has been charged with the deaths of 14 students and three staff members in the Parkland shooting. Hixon’s husband Chris was among them. “This an individual who’s not able to be rehabilitated, I don’t think...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Police Investigate Double Shooting In NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are investigating a double shooting in Northwest Miami. Police said two people were shot in the area of the 2100 block of NW 73rd Street by an unknown shooter who fled on foot. Authorities said both victims are alive, but did not release the condition of the victims. Neighbors say multiple shots were fired. The grandmother of one of the victims says he was sitting in the porch with his dog talking to his kids and that’s when a white car came by and shot him. His grandmother says he was hit on the neck and was taken to a nearby hospital. The 22-year-old lives in the home with his mother and brothers. “I am out of retirement. They want to be thugs. I am one of the original thugs. So, I am coming out of retirement. That is what is going through my head right now. I just pray my grandson be OK.” The condition of the victims is unknown.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Police Escort Body Of Fallen Hollywood Police Officer Yandy Chirino To ME’s Office

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The body of fallen Hollywood police Officer Yandy Chirino was escorted from Memorial Regional Hospital to the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday were dozens of police officers from several different departments and Broward sheriff’s deputies were on hand to honor him. Chirino was shot Sunday night when he and fellow officers responded to a suspicious person call in the 4000 block of North Hills Drive. According to the call, a person on a bicycle was pulling on vehicle door handles and attempting to break into them. Hollywood police Office Yandy Chirino died after being shot in the...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

Erika Verdecia’s Confessed Murderer Eric Pierson Had Other Victims

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) — The man Sunrise police says confessed to the murder of Erika Verdecia, whose body was found in a canal after being missing for three weeks, had a checkered past including another murder and now that victim’s family is speaking out. “There’s no way he should be out, he was suppose to stay in there for at least 35 years of his prison sentence,” said Crystal Grimstead, the sister of murder victim Kristina Whitaker, referring to 54-year-old Eric Pierson. Pierson was convicted of killing her sister and is the same person Sunrise police say confessed to the murder of...
SUNRISE, FL
CBS Miami

Fort Lauderdale Police Investigating School Threats

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after threats were made online against three Fort Lauderdale schools. Police said they were aware of the threatening social media posts circulating concerning school safety at Dillard High, Stranahan High, and William Dandy Middle. “We are actively investigating these threats and we will also have an increased presence in and around each school throughout the day as a precaution,” said department spokesperson Casey Liening in a statement. A threat was also made against Miramar High and also reportedly against Coral Glades High School in Coral Springs. The Broward school district said the threats were made over the weekend. “For one of these incidents, a student was arrested by law enforcement. We want to assure our families and community that all threats, including social media posts of a threatening nature, made towards any staff and students are taken seriously and will be thoroughly investigated,” the district said in a statement.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Fort Lauderdale Teen Accused Of Making Online Threat To Miramar High

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A South Plantation High School tenth grader was arrested after she reportedly made online threats against Miramar High School. According to police, on Saturday they were contacted by someone who was in a group chat with friends who said they all received a disturbing private text from an unknown sender. “Hello Miramar students and staff and principal me and my best abt to shoot Miramar high school up Monday morning anyone we see in the hallways we going to shoot yo (expletive) until we get in trouble,” read part of the text. Police contacted the text provider TextMe who...
MIRAMAR, FL
CBS Miami

Hollywood Neighborhood Stunned After Police Officer Yandy Chirino Was Fatally Shot

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A Hollywood police officer was shot and killed Sunday night while on duty. Officer Yandy Chirino, 28, was shot around 10:30 p.m. Sunday Oct. 17 while he and fellow officers were investigating reports of a ‘suspicious incident’ on the 4000 block of North Hills Drive, police said. “When officers got to the scene to get more information about the incident, there was an altercation with the suspect. One of our officers was shot,” said Deanna Bettineschi with Hollywood police. People who live in the neighborhood told CBS4’s Brooke Shafer that police were called when neighbors noticed a person on a...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

Margate Police Searching For Missing Woman Arnisa Hunter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Margate police have asked for help in finding Arnisa Hunter. They said the 35-year-old left her home early Saturday morning and hasn’t been seen since. She was last seen wearing a colorful sundress and a backpack. Investigators said she suffers from several mental healh disorders. Anyone who has seen her is urged to contact the police.
MARGATE, FL
