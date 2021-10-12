5 Alderman Pushing For The Return Of E-Scooters In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)– Several aldermen are pushing to get e-scooters back on Chicago streets.

Chicago started testing e-scooters in 2019. They got a second pilot program in 2020. Now five aldermen want the riders to return.

The council committee on transportation is set to approve the scooter sharing Wednesday, but it still needs to pass the full council.

Aldermen say people need another option for ways to get around the city quickly, without creating more traffic backups.

“Scooters can be, and arguably need to be, another sustainable, efficient, affordable form of transportation for all Chicagoans,” Ald. Daniel La Spata said.

E-scooter operators Lime Spin and Bird say they’re ready to get Chicagoans moving when the council approves the ordinance.