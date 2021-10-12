First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Arriving In Chicago Tuesday For Hispanic Heritage Month

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago is preparing to say goodbye to civil rights legend Timuel Black.
The activist, who marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., died earlier this month at the age of 102. Black’s public viewing will be Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at AA Rayner and Sons Funeral Home on 71st Street.
His funeral will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the First Unitarian Church of Chicago on South Woodlawn. The funeral is private, but it will be live-streamed.
Father Michael Pfleger will perform the eulogy. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will be among the speakers. There will be a public memorial service in December at the University of Chicago.
#TimuelBlack, a professor, author, &community activist,was a great teacher&a tall tree in the civil rights.He was a devotee of Dr. King’s work& those who worked on his staff.We all have a profound admiration for Tim Black.He is an icon of rare vintage…I miss him already. #RIP pic.twitter.com/GzcyjyMfHI
— Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) October 14, 2021
CHICAGO (CBS) — Making higher education accessible for first generation college students or young people from low income communities.
That’s the goal of one Chicago organization. As CBS 2’s Jim Williams reports, it has a 25 year track record of generosity and success.
Rachel Nguyen, a top student at Walter Payton College Prep, is the daughter of immigrants who came to this country from Vietnam after the war. Her parents, she said, had their children in mind.
“There’s a motto in my family: Be more successful than the last generation.”
Nguyen and her parents’ dreams are getting an invaluable boost from Chicago Scholars.
“Chicago Scholars...
CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s a job interview of sorts as former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is testifying before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to become the next ambassador to Japan Wednesday.
President Biden nominated Emanuel for the position – citing his record of public service.
In an advance copy of his prepared remarks – Emanuel said his work for presidents Clinton and Obama along with his tenure as mayor will help him be effective as ambassador.
He also noted that American interests are at a critical juncture in Asia.
No senator is opposing his nomination, but some in the Democratic Party say the pick isn’t consistent with the president’s promise to make racial justice a priority.
Emanuel’s hearing comes on the 7th anniversary of the police shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.
The teen was shot 16 times by officer Jason Van Dyke, but the video of the incident wasn’t publicly released for more than a year.
CHICAGO (CBS) — The power of a wish was celebrated Sunday, as Make-A-Wish Illinois hosted two Walk for Wishes events.
One of the events was held on Chicago’s lakefront, the other in the northwest suburbs.
For the lakefront event, the morning began with a little moving and shaking at Montrose Harbor.
Supporters from all walks of life were on hand to raise money for the renowned charity, which makes wishes come true for children with critical illnesses.
The northwest suburban event was held with Elk Grove Village.
ADDISON, Ill. (CBS) — DuPage County came together this weekend to help families in need.
Volunteers raked in the donations for the Neighborhood Food Pantries of DuPage Saturday night at HarvestFest, at Medinah Banquets in Addison.
CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini served as the emcee. It is his sixth year doing so.
The event raised nearly $100,000.
Over the past year, the organization has served about 3 million pounds of food to families in need.
Comments / 4