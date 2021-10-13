CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

Suspect Identified In June Killing of San Jose Man; Family Members Plead For Help In Finding Him

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 6 days ago

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A suspect has been identified in the June fatal shooting of a San Jose husband and father of four children and police say a reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

On the evening of June 4, 33-year-old Marco Antonio Santos was shot dead along the 4100 block of The Woods Drive in South San Jose following a dispute.

On Tuesday, police said that during the course of the investigation, 27-year-old Uatesoni Joseph Paasi was identified as the primary suspect in the homicide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZoIfV_0cOuaidx00

Uatesoni Joseph Paasi (San Jose Police Dept.)

“This is a senseless killing,” said San Jose Assistant Police Chief Paul Joseph at a press conference Tuesday. “This killing occurred in front of the victim’s wife and daughter. They are understandably shaken, concerned, upset and we need to bring justice to this family and this community.”

The victim’s family members joined police at Tuesday’s press conference, including his mother who traveled from Mexico to attend, and pleaded for anyone to come forward with information about the suspect.

“On June 4th, my husband’s life was snatched away, leaving our four children and myself alone, practically,” said Santos’ wife, Sandra Santos in Spanish. “I ask everyone, please, if anyone knows anything, to report him, and have pity on us because it’s something very difficult for all of us.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bHbzm_0cOuaidx00

Marco Antonio Santos and Sandra Santos

Paasi, a San Jose resident, has fled the area and has an active arrest warrant for homicide, police said. He has ties to the Peninsula, South Bay, East Bay, and the San Diego area. Paasi is of Tongan descent and also has ties to Hawaii and Tonga.

“Please, I ask you all for help in finding this person and so that he doesn’t continue doing what he did to my son,” said Santos’ mother in Spanish. “Many thanks, I appreciate it with all my heart.”

“Somebody out there knows something,” said San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo. “Please provide the police with information so we can have some justice and some closure for our family here.”

Anyone with information was asked to Contact Detective Sergeant Lewis #3161 or Detective Meeker #3272 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide unit at 408-277-5283.

Information can be submitted anonymously by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on http://www.svcrimestoppers.org . People who offer information that leads to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Hayward Officer Stops Road Rage Incident; 2 Suspects Armed with Gun, Baseball Bat Arrested

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A Hayward police motorcycle officer last week stepped in to stop a road rage incident near a high school last week where two suspects armed with a handgun and a baseball bat were arrested, authorities said. Hayward police offered some details about the incident on its social media accounts on Monday, saying it happened on Wednesday, Oct. 13. Road Rage Incident Interrupted by Motorcycle Officer – Suspects Armed with Handgun and Bat Arrested Click the link below to read more:https://t.co/TVr3YBEPPb pic.twitter.com/nLzDVrUDCy — HaywardPD (@HaywardPD) October 18, 2021 According to the posts on Facebook and Instagram, the officer was riding northbound Hesperian...
HAYWARD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Australian Singer Clinton Kane Robbed At Gunpoint In San Francisco; ‘They Had The Gun In My Face’

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Australian singer Clinton Kane’s first trip to San Francisco came to a frightening end after thieves held him at gunpoint while breaking into his vehicle in the city’s Cow Hollow neighborhood. The robbery took place on Friday, about an hour into his visit. The 22-year-old, who has a large following on TikTok, witnessed his car getting broken into on Filbert Street. He had been eating outside at Rooster & Rice. Kane first posted a video of the aftermath on Instagram, where he and his friends could be heard saying: “We almost got [expletive] shot, we almost...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

1 Dead, 2 Injured In Separate Falls During Phish Concert At Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – One person died and two others were injured in separate falls from upper-level seating during a concert at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday night featuring the band Phish. A San Francisco police spokesperson confirmed to KPIX 5 on Monday that around 8:55 p.m., police were alerted to a person in need of medical assistance. When officers arrived, they found a man who was suffering from injuries caused by a possible fall. UPDATE: Phish Fan Injured After Being Fallen on at Chase Center Concert Describes Brush with Death “Medics arrived and immediately provided medical treatment, but...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Passenger Sets Himself On Fire Aboard eBART Train at Antioch Station

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A BART passenger suffered burns to his legs late Monday night after setting himself on fire aboard a train, police said. The incident happened aboard a eBART train at the Antioch station at about 11:30 p.m. Monday. According to BART police, the adult male passenger reportedly set himself on fire while attempting to stay warm and there was no foul play suspected. The victim was taken to an area hospital on a psychiatric hold after suffering burns to his lower extremities, police said. There was no damage to the eBART train, which are diesel multiple unit (DMU) vehicles used since 2018 to extend BART service from Pittsburg/Bay Point station to Pittsburg Center and Antioch stations.  
ANTIOCH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Marina District Residents Fed Up With Brazen Crime Spree Hire Private Security

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Fed up with brazen property crimes, residents in San Francisco’s Marina District are taking matters into their own hands to protect themselves. “We don’t feel safe in our neighborhood,” said Beach Street resident Katie Lyons. “And we have an alarm, we have cameras on our property, but we want the extra security of having someone have eyes on our place.” She said home and auto burglaries in her neighborhood have gotten so out of hand, she is now paying for security services from patrol special officer Alan Byard. Several of her neighbors have also recently become clients. Byard...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Police Investigate Fatal Pedestrian Collision as Homicide

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland have arrested a suspect in a fatal pedestrian collision Monday morning that is being investigated as a homicide, according to authorities. According to the Oakland Police Department, officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision Monday morning. At 8:26 a.m., officers found a female victim suffering from traumatic injuries on the 2300 block of Miller Avenue. Officers provided aid to the victim until medical units arrived on scene, but the woman succumbed to her injuries on scene and was pronounced deceased. About an hour later, police found a suspect vehicle and a male suspect, an Oakland resident, who was arrested and transported to the department’s Criminal Investigation Division to be interviewed. Homicide investigators subsequently responded to begin the follow-up investigation into the circumstances surrounding the assault. There were reports that the victim had been intentionally struck by the suspect. The victim’s identity has not been released. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Mystery Hero Rescues Man Trapped In Burning Building In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A grateful friend and city fire officials would like to thank the hero who saved a man trapped in his bedroom surrounded by a wall of flames, in San Francisco’s Forest Knolls neighborhood. The fire broke out in the 400 block of Warren Drive shortly around 12:30 p.m. Moments before the fire crews arrived, a quick-thinking man with a white van jumped into action. The hero put a ladder on the roof of his van and guided the resident to safety. A short time later, fire officials tweeted that the fire had been contained and that...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Brothers, Los Angeles Resident Charged With Scamming Elderly Victim Out Of $140,000

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Two brothers from San Jose and a Los Angeles resident have been arreted for allegedly scamming an elderly victim out of tens of thousands of dollars, police said Friday. San Jose police said an investigation began in July of the financial elder abuse of 75-year-old man. The victim had approximately $140,000 stolen from him by the time SJPD was made aware of the scheme. Detectives from the police department’s Financial Crimes Unit determined the primary suspects in the case and on July 29 arrested Henry Truong, 31, and Dung Truong, 36, as co-conspirators, police said. With the assistance of the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Elder Fraud Unit, detectives also identified Los Angeles resident Phuc Huynh, 41, as a third co-conspirator and courier for the scheme. On October 6, detectives located suspect Huynh in San Jose and arrested him. All three suspects are facing felony charges of elder fraud, conspiracy, two counts of grand theft, and one count of attempted grand theft. The nature and details of the suspects’ alleged scheme was not disclosed. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Wellman #4447 of the San José Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit at 408-277-4521.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandra Santos
CBS San Francisco

Man Standing Near Disabled Vehicle On Shoulder Of Highway 237 Fatally Struck

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man standing near his disabled Honda Fit on Highway 237 late Sunday night was fatally struck when another motorist crashed into his vehicle, authorities said. San Jose police said dispatch received calls reporting the fatal collision 10:41 p.m. on Highway 237 and Great America Parkway. CHP Officer Ross Lee said several vehicles were involved in the crash. Investigators said a driver had pulled his Honda Fit over onto the side of the road and got out of his vehicle. As he stood there, a Honda Accord veered off the highway and collided with the Fit, which...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa Man Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison After 65 Pounds Of Meth Found At His Home

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – A Santa Rosa man was sentenced to more than 16 years in prison after he was found with 65 pounds of methamphetamine for sale inside his home, prosecutors said. The Sonoma County District Attorney’s office said in a statement that 39-year-old Edgar Ortega-Aguilar received a sentence of 16 years and four months in state prison after pleading no contest to felony possession of a controlled substance back in August. “This sentence reflects the danger posed by dealers moving large amounts of illegal narcotics. Our families and friends are at risk when these drugs hit the street,” District Attorney Jill Ravitch. “We will always advocate for and support substance abuse treatment.  But we will also advocate for significant consequences for drug peddlers.” Narcotics detectives began investigating Ortega-Aguilar back in January following allegations he was trafficking narcotics from two addresses. On February 22, Santa Rosa Police served a warrant at Ortega-Aguilar’s home. Prosecutors said 65 pounds of methamphetamine was found in a locked safe, packaged in 18 gallon-sized bags. At a second home, $23,000 in cash was seized along with drug paraphernalia. According to prosecutors, the currency was forfeited to the state.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Witness Claims Oakland Police Searching for Wrong Car in Road Rage Homicide

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The family member who was driving when a teen girl was fatally shot during a road rage incident in Oakland last week told KPIX Friday that Oakland police have identified the wrong car as the suspect vehicle. On Thursday evening, the Oakland Police Department released surveillance video that shows what they said was the car involved in the Oct. 6 road-rage shooting that killed 15-year-old Shamara Young. Young was shot while riding as a passenger during what Oakland police described as an apparent case of road rage just before 11:30 p.m. on the 5000 block of Bancroft Avenue, The suspect...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Alameda Police Seek Person of Interest in Friday Night Shooting

ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — Police in Alameda are asking for the public’s help finding a person of interest who may have information about a shooting that happened late Friday night. The Alameda Police Department Twitter account posted the request seeking help identifying a person shown in two surveillance video images. We are seeking your help in identifying the person shown below, as we believe they may have information about a shooting that occurred last night around 11:00 pm in the 2400 block of Santa Clara Ave. Please contact APD’s Violent Crime Unit with any information, 510-337-8336. pic.twitter.com/ygWZ8Xx5L3 — AlamedaPD (@AlamedaPD) October 16, 2021 Police believe the man may have information about a shooting that happened Friday night at around 11 p.m. on the 2400 block of Santa Clara Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s Violent Crime Unit at 510-337-8336.
ALAMEDA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Cbs Sf#Tongan
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Cal Fire Officials Discuss How Controlled Burn Erupted Into Estrada Fire

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (KPIX) — Cal Fire says the 40 firefighters on the ground at a controlled burn in the hills above Watsonville Friday simply were not enough when the winds picked up and began to carry embers beyond their carefully constructed containment lines. “They just weren’t able to corral those spots quickly enough. So, they had to call in additional resources,” says Cal Fire CZU Division Chief Angela Bernheisel. More Info: Cal Fire Incident Page The fire that was supposed to clear five to ten acres of brush ballooned instead to nearly 150. It would ultimately take more than ten times the...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fire Burns At Cornerstone Elementary School In San Jose; Arson Suspected

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Fire burned at an elementary school in San Jose Friday morning and authorities were determining whether arson was the cause. The fire at Cornerstone Elementary School on the 1500 block of Lucretia Ave. burned the administration building before it was brought under control at about 6:46 a.m. The San Jose Fire Department said the fire started on the outside of the building and spread to the inside. There were no reports of any injuries. A person of interest was detained for questioning in the fire. The fire department said there was a series of small rubbish fires in the area in the hours prior to the school fire.. The fire at the school was not connected to two other house fires in the city overnight, one on Eastside Drive and McKee Road and another at Park Johnson Place. The fire department said none of the fires were related.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Homeless Man Killed After Being Set On Fire In San Francisco’s Mission District Identified

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – A homeless man killed after someone set his sleeping bag on fire last week in San Francisco’s Mission District has been identified as 43-year-old Luis Temaj, the city’s Medical Examiner’s Office said Friday. According to police, Temaj told officers on Oct. 8 he was asleep in a sleeping bag near the corner of South Van Ness and 25th Street and woke up to it being on fire. Temaj suffered injuries to his lower body and was taken to a hospital, where he died the next day, police said. Investigators have deemed Temaj’s death a homicide and no arrest has...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Milpitas Police Engage In Gun Battle With Stolen Vehicle Suspect

MILPITAS (CBS SF) — An enforcement stop of a suspected stolen vehicle erupted into a gun battle in a Milpitas shopping center parking lot before the wounded suspect was taken into custody. Milpitas police said detectives initiated an enforcement stop of a stolen vehicle that was parked in the Milpitas Square shopping center located at the 400-block of Barber Lane at 3:41 p.m. Friday. But instead of surrendering to police, the suspect began firing at the detectives, resulting in a prolonged exchange of gunfire in the parking lot filled with vehicles. The suspect sustained injuries and barricaded himself inside his vehicle. He was later extricate from the vehicle and officers provided first aid. Paramedics transported him to a local hospital for treatment. His firearm was recovered at the scene. Fortunately, no officers or bystanders were injured in the incident. The investigation was ongoing and police were actively seeking additional witnesses. Anyone that witnessed the incident was encouraged to contact the Milpitas police department. The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office was also assisting in the investigation. People with information relevant to the case can contact the Milpitas Police Department at(408) 586-2400. You can also provide information anonymously by calling (408) 586-2500 or at http://www.ci.milpitas.ca.gov/crimetip
MILPITAS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Brazen Thieves Caught On Video Ripping Off Deer Valley High Camera Equipment

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Brazen thieves broke into Antioch’s Deer Valley High School while the halls were empty in the pre-dawn hours, calmly ripping off prized camera equipment during a crime that was capture on surveillance video. The theft and break-in has forced the school’s unique student-run television station to temporarily suspended video production Principal Olubukola “Bukky” Oyebade said two burglars forced their way into the equipment room at 3:35 a.m. on Saturday October 9th. They wiped the storage shelves clean and stole about $15,000 worth of cameras and lenses. A surveillance camera in the equipment room recorded the burglary. The footage showed...
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man Who Crashed Vehicle In Walnut Creek Struck, Killed By 2nd Vehicle After Walking Into Roadway

WALNUT CREEK (BCN) — A 54-year-old man died after crashing his vehicle into a sound wall and then apparently walking into the roadway of a main thoroughfare in Walnut Creek where a vehicle struck him Friday morning, a city spokeswoman said. The crash was reported shortly after 7 a.m. in the area of Ygnacio Valley and Oak Grove roads. After crashing his sedan, the man got out of the car and walked into the roadway where he ended up in the path of a vehicle that struck him, city spokeswoman Betsy Burkhart said. The man, identified by the Contra Costa County coroner’s office as Walnut Creek resident Adam Kao, died of his injuries a short time later and the woman whose vehicle struck him stopped at the scene and cooperated with investigators, Burkhart said. Eastbound Ygnacio Valley Road was shut down until nearly noon while police investigated the collision.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Piedmont Police Seek 5 Juvenile Suspects In Carjacking

PIEDMONT (CBS SF) – At least five juvenile suspects are being sought in connection with a carjacking in Piedmont on Wednesday night, police said. Around 7:50 p.m., the victim was sitting in their vehicle near Wildwood Avenue and Prospect Road, near the city’s Piedmont Park, when they were approached by the suspect. Police said one of the suspects was armed. The suspects then ordered the victim out of the vehicle, stole the victim’s belongings and left the area in the victim’s vehicle. Officers were called to the scene by an eyewitness, but the suspects were not located. The victim was not physically harmed. Police describe the suspects as five male juveniles, who were seen wearing dark hooded sweatshirts, dark pants and face masks. As of Friday, the suspects have not been found. “Detectives are currently conducting the investigation of this incident and working with our regional law enforcement partners to identify commonalities with other similar incidents in other jurisdictions,” police said in a statement. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective John Lagios at 510-420-3015 or Detective George Tucker at 510-420-3013.
PIEDMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
41K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy