Suspect Identified In June Killing of San Jose Man; Family Members Plead For Help In Finding Him

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A suspect has been identified in the June fatal shooting of a San Jose husband and father of four children and police say a reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

On the evening of June 4, 33-year-old Marco Antonio Santos was shot dead along the 4100 block of The Woods Drive in South San Jose following a dispute.

On Tuesday, police said that during the course of the investigation, 27-year-old Uatesoni Joseph Paasi was identified as the primary suspect in the homicide.

“This is a senseless killing,” said San Jose Assistant Police Chief Paul Joseph at a press conference Tuesday. “This killing occurred in front of the victim’s wife and daughter. They are understandably shaken, concerned, upset and we need to bring justice to this family and this community.”

The victim’s family members joined police at Tuesday’s press conference, including his mother who traveled from Mexico to attend, and pleaded for anyone to come forward with information about the suspect.

“On June 4th, my husband’s life was snatched away, leaving our four children and myself alone, practically,” said Santos’ wife, Sandra Santos in Spanish. “I ask everyone, please, if anyone knows anything, to report him, and have pity on us because it’s something very difficult for all of us.”

Paasi, a San Jose resident, has fled the area and has an active arrest warrant for homicide, police said. He has ties to the Peninsula, South Bay, East Bay, and the San Diego area. Paasi is of Tongan descent and also has ties to Hawaii and Tonga.

“Please, I ask you all for help in finding this person and so that he doesn’t continue doing what he did to my son,” said Santos’ mother in Spanish. “Many thanks, I appreciate it with all my heart.”

“Somebody out there knows something,” said San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo. “Please provide the police with information so we can have some justice and some closure for our family here.”

Anyone with information was asked to Contact Detective Sergeant Lewis #3161 or Detective Meeker #3272 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide unit at 408-277-5283.

Information can be submitted anonymously by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on http://www.svcrimestoppers.org . People who offer information that leads to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.