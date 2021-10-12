CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Detroit Lions Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow to undergo toe surgery, out for the season

By Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago

Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow will miss the rest of the 2021 season after opting to undergo toe surgery, a person familiar with his decision told the USA TODAY Network on Tuesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to disclose medical information.

Ragnow made the decision after visiting Dr. Robert Anderson on Monday. He is expected to undergo the procedure this week.

Ragnow suffered a turf toe-type injury in the Lions' Week 4 loss to the Chicago Bears. He left the game after prematurely snapping a ball off Jared Goff's leg and into the hands of a Bears defensive lineman.

By having surgery now, Ragnow should be fully healthy for the 2022 offseason.

The Lions (0-5) are one of two winless teams in the NFL along with the Jacksonville Jaguars and have dealt with a rash of injuries so far this year.

POWER RANKINGS: How low do Lions sit after 0-5 start?

Left tackle Taylor Decker has not played this season because of a hand injury he suffered days before the Lions' season opener, and Ragnow, who signed a four-year, $54 million extension this offseason that made him the game's highest-paid center , missed last week's loss to his hometown Minnesota Vikings.

Rookie Penei Sewell moved from right to left tackle in Decker's absence, Matt Nelson has started all five games at right tackle this year, and Evan Brown is Ragnow's replacement at center.

Sewell is expected to move back to right tackle when Decker returns, perhaps this week.

Along with injuries on their offensive line, the Lions have lost their top pass rusher (Romeo Okwara) and top cornerback (Jeff Okudah) to season-ending Achilles tendon tears, and No. 1 receiver Tyrell Williams has not played since Week 1 because of a brain injury.

Asked about the Lions' rash of injuries in his weekly appearance on 97.1 WXYT-FM , Lions coach Dan Campbell said it was frustrating but "unfortunately, this is not he first time I’ve seen this or been a part of this as a player or coach."

"Sometimes when these things hit, this is how it hits," Campbell said. "It's all about the next man up, and somebody else is going to get an opportunity and we've got to help them make the most of their opportunity and give them a chance to have success. It's tough, but everybody in the league is dealing with this, and you do every year."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow to undergo toe surgery, out for the season

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions make unfortunate news official

We knew it was coming and it was going to hurt but just moments ago, the Detroit Lions made it official that their best defender, Romeo Okwara has been placed on Reserve/Injured with a torn Achilles. This is the second Lions’ starter that is out with an Achilles injury as...
NFL
audacy.com

JR on Rodgers: 'I'm sick of the guy now, just shut up'

The Green Bay Packers have silenced their doubters. Well, at least for a week. A primetime game at Lambeau Field proved to be the remedy to the team's season-opening woes, as the Packers roughed-up the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers -- who threw for four touchdowns -- told reporters that it was nice to "get the trolls off our backs."
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penei Sewell
Person
Evan Brown
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Detroit Lions Trade Rumors

The Detroit Lions aren’t exactly ready to be called sellers at this point in the season. However, the front office is willing to part ways with veteran linebacker Jamie Collins. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Lions are exploring trade options for Collins because they want to free...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Was ‘Screwed’ On Sunday

Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#American Football#Detroit Lions Pro Bowl#The Usa Today Network#Wxyt Fm
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
NBC Sports

Dan Campbell: Matthew Stafford is “doing a dang good job” for the Rams

The Lions and Rams are taking on familiar faces at quarterback in Week Seven, as Detroit heads to L.A. for a matchup between the two teams at SoFi Stadium. But while the Rams are thriving at 5-1, the Lions are 0-6 and staring another loss in the face with the upcoming West Coast trip.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions mentioned as potential suitor for Deshaun Watson

Heading into the 2021 season, many were willing to give Jared Goff every opportunity to prove that he could be the QB of the future for the Detroit Lions. Unfortunately, Goff has been a turnover machine and the consensus is that the Lions will select a QB in either the 2022 or 2023 NFL Draft to lead the team into the future.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Lions place Pro Bowl center Ragnow on injured reserve, activate kicker Seibert

Allen Park — The hits keep coming for the Detroit Lions. Still looking for their first win of the 2021 campaign, the team placed Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow on injured reserve Wednesday morning, adding to an already lengthy list of injury issues. Ragnow suffered a toe injury during Sunday's...
NFL
NBC Sports

Lions place Frank Ragnow on injured reserve

The Lions are 0-4 and things are only getting tougher for Dan Campbell in his first year as head coach. Detroit has placed center Frank Ragnow on injured reserve, which means he’ll miss at least the next three games with a toe injury. Campbell previously mentioned this week that Ragnow...
NFL
Sacramento Bee

Lions coach Campbell says Ragnow feels guilty about surgery

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said center Frank Ragnow feels guilty about having season-ending toe surgery. Campbell said Wednesday that the surgery went well, adding Ragnow does not need to feel bad about doing the right thing for his long-term future. Ragnow was hurt earlier this month at Chicago and...
NFL
Morning Sun

Lions lose Frank Ragnow to season-ending injury

The Detroit Lions have lost one of the top players at his position for the remainder of the 2021 NFL season. Frank Ragnow, who is widely regarded as one of the Lions’ leaders, will have surgery on his injured toe and miss the remainder of the season, according to NFL Network.
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

271K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy