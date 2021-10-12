Maryland To Receive Over $3.6M In Grants For Chesapeake Bay Restoration

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday announced over $3.6 million in grants for projects to help restore Maryland’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.

The federal-state Chesapeake Bay Program said the 18 grants will generate $4,334,707 in matching contributions for a total of more than $8 million.

An additional 31 projects were announced out of the state for watershed restoration for a total of $10 million in grants.

“EPA is pleased to support projects that improve the quality of local waters and habitat and help restore the Chesapeake Bay,” said Diana Esher, EPA Mid-Atlantic acting regional administrator. “It is a priority for EPA to support local actions that move us closer to our restoration goals. We applaud the grantees for their commitment to cleaner water and healthier watersheds.”

The program said some of the grant recipients include:

Future Harvest, Inc. ($302,750): The project will work with 12 grain farms on Maryland’s Eastern Shore to demonstrate the agronomic and environmental benefits of cover crop planning.

Greater Grace World Outreach, Inc. ($200,785): Funding will implement components of the organization's green infrastructure plan, including the planting of 100 community trees, two micro-retention areas and one bioretention system.

Shorerivers, Inc. ($79,886): Engagement of three underserved communities across the Choptank watershed to prioritize community restoration projects will activate a diverse network of stewards.

The grants come from the Small Watershed Grants Program, part of the NFWF Chesapeake Bay Stewardship Fund. For more information on the grants, visit the fund’s website.