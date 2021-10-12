How to Create a Quality Website and Make Profit Online

Redesigning your library website can be overwhelming but thanks to the Build A Better Library Website Bootcamp it can be much simpler. The lessons are free to all New Jersey library employees and you can either take the course in full or focus on certain lessons that pertain to your needs. After you’ve identified what visual design principles to incorporate in your website design, you’ll want to know how to create and test this design which is Lesson 4 of the bootcamp. In this post we offer a brief overview of how to use ideation and user journeys to create a website design that can be tested before it’s finalized. If this sounds like information that you need, you can refer back to the online course to dig deeper into creating website design.

INTERNET ・ 7 DAYS AGO